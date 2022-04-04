Want to buy the new 2022 iPhone SE? Here’s everything you need to know

Save big on the new Apple iPhone SE today when you trade-in an eligible smartphone. Reviewed/Apple

Apple’s just-released 2022 iPhone SE is already a wallet-friendly smartphone option, but right now, the phone is even more affordable thanks to an incredible trade-in discount. To help you stay on top of all the latest tech trends, we rounded up everything you need to know to get the new phone for less.

If you want to get your hands on Apple’s latest smart gadget you can trade in an iPhone 8 or newer to save as much as $650 on the new smartphone. That means you can buy the iPhone SE for well under retail value today at Apple.

Ready to swap out your dated device? Specific markdowns will depend on the model and condition of your current phone but you can easily determine the trade-in value by answering a few basic questions on Apple’s website. For instance, an iPhone XR in good condition—meaning it works properly with no damage to the camera, lens, body or touchscreen—will yield $200 in trade-in value. Therefore, you can get the 64GB iPhone SE for as low as $229, $200 off the full $429 list price.

If you choose to pay for your new phone monthly, you'll get an instant credit, which will lower the monthly payments. Meanwhile, if you pay for the new phone in full, you'll be credited to the same method of payment once the trade-in device has been received and inspected. Don’t worry, trade-ins are easy—after purchasing the 2022 iPhone SE you’ll receive a trade-in kit with instructions on how to ship the old phone to Apple within 14 days of placing your order.

When we tested the original iPhone SE , we found that while on the smaller side, its performance was still impressive. This improved version is even faster, according to Apple, thanks to the A15 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, better battery life and advanced camera system. If you have been holding on to an older model iPhone or looking for an affordable mobile device for your teens and pre-teens, the new iPhone SE could be a great choice.

If you don’t have an iPhone to trade in, you can still scoop this new smartphone at an affordable price. Just visit Apple’s website and select your prefered color, storage capacity and phone carrier to see your purchase options. When buying through Apple, you can connect your device to a phone plan with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or Verizon, or opt to buy the phone on its own and connect it with a carrier of your choice after purchase. The 64GB version currently rings up at $429, or just $17.87 a month for 24 months. By comparison, the same 64GB iPhone SE at Best Buy would cost the same outright but financing is available through T-Mobile at $8.95 a month for 24 months with a new line or account or $17.92 a month as an upgrade. Before proceeding to checkout, you have the option to add AppleCare+ from $79 for extra protection against defects or accidental damage.

Ready to make the switch to Apple’s newest iPhone SE? Have the phone delivered to your home via free express delivery or opt to pick it up at a local store if you just can't wait to get your hands on it. Find out everything you need to know about the 2022 iPhone SE below.

When did the 2022 iPhone SE come out?

The 2022 edition of the Apple iPhone SE was released during Apple's March 2022 launch event and was available for purchase starting Friday, March 18 . The event introduced many other innovations from the company, including the green finish for the iPhone 13, the new Apple iPad with M1 chip, the Apple Mac Studio desktop computer and Apple TV's partnership with MLB for pre- and post-game shows.

How much is a 2022 iPhone SE?

The 2022 iPhone SE is $429 for the 64GB edition (or $17.87 a month for 24 months), $479 for the 128GB (or $19.95 a month for 24 months) and $579 for the 256GB (or $24.12 a month for 24 months), plus taxes. It comes in three colors: midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED, all of which are the same cost. If you purchase the phone in (PRODUCT)RED, a portion of the purchase price is donated to the Global Fund to combat COVID-19. Pricing is the same from the Apple website whether you purchase the phone with a plan from a partner carrier, like AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or Verizon, or opt to buy the phone outright (or financed) and connect with your carrier after the fact.

Other retailers are currently selling the iPhone SE for similar prices with varying financing options. Buy it from Best Buy, for example, with one of those four carriers for $429.99 for the 64GB version, $479.99 for the 128GB or $579.99. Financing options are comparable to what's offered on the Apple website and you can opt to add AppleCare+ for the same price as well.

Is the 2022 iPhone SE waterproof?

Yes, the 2022 iPhone SE has an IP67 waterproof rating, which is the highest level of protection. The IP67 rating indicates protection against dust and airborne particles as well as water and liquids. According to Apple, the phone can be immersed in up to a meter of water for about 30 minutes. Keep in mind that, as with any electric device, you should be mindful of water with high levels of chlorine as well as saltwater, which can impact the device's operation. IP67 ratings refer to freshwater sources. Bottom line: If you dunk your phone in the pool or get it wet in the shower or while relaxing on the beach, it should be just fine. It can also survive the dreaded accidental fall into the toilet!

How big is the 2022 iPhone SE?

The 2022 iPhone SE, like the first iteration of the phone, is much smaller than other iPhones with a 4.7-inch screen. The compact smartphone is ultra-thin at just 7.3mm and weighs just 5.08 ounces.

What is AppleCare+ coverage?

AppleCare+ is basically an insurance plan and extended warranty for the iPhone (and other Apple products). The plan provides coverage for damage, defects and, with the upgrade plan, even loss or theft. The basic AppleCare+ hardware and software coverage includes 24/7 priority access to Apple experts if you need help with the device, Apple-certified repairs using genuine Apple parts, coverage for the device (including any battery-related issues) and accidental damage protection. The plan also includes up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every year; however, such incidents may be subject to a service fee or deductible.

For even more protection, you can upgrade to AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss, which includes all the above plus up to two incidents of theft and loss coverage every year. For coverage to be active, you must have Find My iPhone enabled on the device at the time it is reported lost or stolen and it must remain associated with your Apple ID through the claim process. If you choose to disable Find My iPhone, it will void all coverage.

How much does AppleCare+ cost?

The basic AppleCare+ hardware and software coverage costs $79 or $3.99 a month, while the upgraded AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss is $149 or $7.49 a month. You can pay for it in full at the same time you purchase the phone or have the amount added to your monthly bill.

Is AppleCare+ coverage worth it?

We found that AppleCare+, effectively an insurance plan for your phone, isn't necessarily worth the price of admission given that phones lose value over time and most people aren't likely to need the included coverage until the phone is ready to be replaced anyway. Even if you do have an untimely accident, there are third-party, Apple-certified repair centers worth considering. There’s also Apple's self-service repair program with the tools and instructions for fixing a minor issue on your own should you be so inclined. With that said, those who are particularly accident prone, use their phone in risky situations like on a job site or for younger children with slippery fingers, there’s value in AppleCare+ for added peace-of-mind and protection.

