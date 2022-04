The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to shore up the defense under new head coach Todd Bowles during his first year at the reins. On Wednesday, the Bucs managed to add a solid contributor to the secondary in a move that will provide both depth and experience. According to Ian Rapoport, former Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons defender Keanu Neal is heading to the Buccaneers on a one-year deal.

