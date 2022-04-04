ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trulieve Partners With DeLisioso Cannabis in Florida, Launches NFT Collection, Starts Sales At Napa

By Vuk Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRsgp_0eykRMIY00

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL entered into an exclusive partnership in Florida with DeLisioso LLC, a cannabis marketing and consulting company specializing in high-end adult use and medical cannabis products.

The company has also begun adult-use sales at its affiliated Harvest dispensary in Napa, California, and also launched "4.20 for All" non-fungible tokens collection.

Partnership with DeLisioso

Through the agreement, Trulieve becomes the exclusive producer, processor and retailer of DeLisioso branded products throughout the state, with Flamingo Kush by DeLisioso pre-rolls launching on April 15.

"It's a dream come true to announce our partnership with Trulieve and bring the DeLisioso brand to cannabis connoisseurs in my home state," stated Richard DeLisi founder and president of DeLisioso. "After serving over 32 years in jail for a nonviolent cannabis conviction, this agreement marks a monumental and full circle moment for myself and DeLisioso to be able to legally sell cannabis. Our purpose is not only to provide exceptional cannabis products but to also aid families around the world who have been affected by the War on Drugs with each of our sales. We are grateful for Trulieve's support since they are Florida's largest cannabis company and share a similar mission to bring cannabis for all."

Harvest dispensary

Located at 2449 N 2nd St., Trulieve's Harvest of Napa location will be among the first adult-use dispensaries to operate in Napa.

"We applaud the city council for expanding access to legal cannabis to Napa's adult residents and look forward to welcoming customers to the many health and well-being benefits of cannabis," stated Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "As Trulieve continues to expand its retail presence in California, our team is committed to delivering outstanding experiences tailored to the distinct preferences of each community."

Additional Trulieve branded and affiliated dispensaries in California are located in Palm Springs, Downtown Palm Springs, Grover Beach, and Venice.

NFT collection

Trulieve's "4.20 for All" NFT collection will be sold on the OpenSea marketplace. Each NFT features a different hand holding a cannabis product. The campaign celebrates cannabis' diverse community and culture, which includes all types of users and products.

This is the first in a series of 4/20 activations to be announced by Trulieve. All proceeds from the "4.20 for All" NFT Collection will be donated to the Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit organization committed to cannabis criminal justice reform and helping free the over 40,000 individuals still in prison for non-violent cannabis convictions.

NFT Collection features 10 different original pieces of digital art. There will be 42 copies of each, which results in 420 total offerings in the collection. Each NFT will be initially offered at .042 Ethereum and every winner will receive a premium, personalized physical gift item.

Customers and patients interested in purchasing can do so without owning cryptocurrency, however they will be required to create an account with OpenSea and transfer the necessary funds to their digital wallet.

Photo: Courtesy of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. / DeLisioso LLC

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cannabis Global's Marijuana Products To Reach California Via Joint Venture With Caliwanna Brands

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCPK:CBGL) announced the signing of a definitive agreement between the company and the owners of Caliwanna brands for comprehensive marketing and sales integration and acquisition of the Caliwanna cannabis brands. Under the terms of the agreement, the highly experienced Caliwanna marketing team will immediately launch three of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

New Mexico Legal Cannabis Program Up And Running, Raking In Millions

Cannabis sales reached $3.5 million in the first weekend of sales since it was legalized in April 2021. In fact, weed sold Friday, Saturday and Sunday surpassed medical marijuana sales for that same time period, according to New Mexico's Cannabis Control Division. A total of $3.5 million in recreational marijuana...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Trulieve Launches Supplier Diversity Initiative & Opens Another Florida Medical Marijuana Dispensary

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX:TCNNF) (CSE:TRUL) launched its nationwide supplier diversity initiative and announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Boca Raton, Florida. Supplier Diversity Initiative. Suppliers nationwide are encouraged to register on Trulieve's supplier database. Through the company's comprehensive supplier diversity initiative, Trulieve will consider all varieties...
BOCA RATON, FL
Benzinga

POSaBIT Launches Point Of Sale For Cannabis Retailers In West Virginia

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (OTC:POSAF)(CSE:PBIT) provider of point of sale software and payments infrastructure in the cannabis industry, entred into the West Virginia medical cannabis market where they are now live with their point of sale solution. “We have made it a priority to expand our reach across the country, and...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Springs, FL
Local
Florida Business
State
California State
City
Palm Springs, CA
State
Florida State
City
Grover Beach, CA
Local
California Business
Napa, CA
Business
City
Napa, CA
Benzinga

What's Going On With Disney Shares?

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $137.01 Friday morning on average volume, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The move lower may be in sympathy with the broader market, as well as the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA, which is down roughly 0.33% to $345.69 during Friday’s trading session.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis In Florida#Cannabis Culture#Trulieve Partners#Nft Collection#Trulieve Cannabis Corp#Tcnnf Trul#Delisioso Llc#Harvest
Benzinga

Why Federal Cannabis Legalization Is 'A Question Of When, Not If,' Says Canopy Growth CEO: Meet Our Keynote Speakers

"The pessimist complains about the wind. The optimist expects it to change. The leader adjusts the sails.” John Maxwell. “Adjusting the sails” of one of the largest Canadian cannabis companies in the world is not an easy task. Meet the man who accepted the challenge and who’s trying to realize Canopy Growth’s (CSE:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) vision and drive corporate growth: David Klein.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Apple Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Apple bottomed at $212.61 during the pandemic-driven March 2020 sell-off. The average 12-month AAPL price target among 36 analysts covering the stock is $193.50. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day

The world’s richest person added to his wealth Monday thanks to a stake in a company he was recently critical of. Here are the details. What Happened: It was revealed Monday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). News of the purchase led to shares of the social media platform rallying Monday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
Benzinga

Why Apple Stock Looks To Be Preparing For A Blue-Sky Run

What's next for Apple's stock? Here's a technical analysis. Apple shares have a 52-week high of $182.94 and 52-week low of $118.86. Apple, Inc AAPL opened the trading session on Thursday mostly flat after consolidating on Wednesday and then fell about 1% lower within the first half-hour of trading. On...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Is Iboga And How Does It Compare To Cannabis, Exactly?

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission. These days, the use of psychedelics and alternative medicine is rapidly growing once again. While there has always been a subculture, the use of psychedelics hasn’t been as mainstream as they are today in many decades. Perhaps not...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Hits $1

Many in the Dogecoin community called for the cryptocurrency to hit $1. The month of May 2021 saw Dogecoin hit an all-time high of $0.7375. Meme crypto Dogecoin was one of the most talked about items in the investing world in 2021. While the coin no longer trends like it did in 2021 and isn’t the talk of the town, Dogecoin DOGE/USD could soon find itself trending and shooting higher on the heels of the one-year anniversary of some important dates.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy