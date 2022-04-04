Trulieve Partners With DeLisioso Cannabis in Florida, Launches NFT Collection, Starts Sales At Napa

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL entered into an exclusive partnership in Florida with DeLisioso LLC, a cannabis marketing and consulting company specializing in high-end adult use and medical cannabis products.

The company has also begun adult-use sales at its affiliated Harvest dispensary in Napa, California, and also launched "4.20 for All" non-fungible tokens collection.

Partnership with DeLisioso

Through the agreement, Trulieve becomes the exclusive producer, processor and retailer of DeLisioso branded products throughout the state, with Flamingo Kush by DeLisioso pre-rolls launching on April 15.

"It's a dream come true to announce our partnership with Trulieve and bring the DeLisioso brand to cannabis connoisseurs in my home state," stated Richard DeLisi founder and president of DeLisioso. "After serving over 32 years in jail for a nonviolent cannabis conviction, this agreement marks a monumental and full circle moment for myself and DeLisioso to be able to legally sell cannabis. Our purpose is not only to provide exceptional cannabis products but to also aid families around the world who have been affected by the War on Drugs with each of our sales. We are grateful for Trulieve's support since they are Florida's largest cannabis company and share a similar mission to bring cannabis for all."

Harvest dispensary

Located at 2449 N 2nd St., Trulieve's Harvest of Napa location will be among the first adult-use dispensaries to operate in Napa.

"We applaud the city council for expanding access to legal cannabis to Napa's adult residents and look forward to welcoming customers to the many health and well-being benefits of cannabis," stated Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "As Trulieve continues to expand its retail presence in California, our team is committed to delivering outstanding experiences tailored to the distinct preferences of each community."

Additional Trulieve branded and affiliated dispensaries in California are located in Palm Springs, Downtown Palm Springs, Grover Beach, and Venice.

NFT collection

Trulieve's "4.20 for All" NFT collection will be sold on the OpenSea marketplace. Each NFT features a different hand holding a cannabis product. The campaign celebrates cannabis' diverse community and culture, which includes all types of users and products.

This is the first in a series of 4/20 activations to be announced by Trulieve. All proceeds from the "4.20 for All" NFT Collection will be donated to the Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit organization committed to cannabis criminal justice reform and helping free the over 40,000 individuals still in prison for non-violent cannabis convictions.

NFT Collection features 10 different original pieces of digital art. There will be 42 copies of each, which results in 420 total offerings in the collection. Each NFT will be initially offered at .042 Ethereum and every winner will receive a premium, personalized physical gift item.

Customers and patients interested in purchasing can do so without owning cryptocurrency, however they will be required to create an account with OpenSea and transfer the necessary funds to their digital wallet.

