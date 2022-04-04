ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cytokinetics's Omecamtiv Mecarbil Shows No Effect On Exercise Capacity In Heart Failure Patients

By Vandana Singh
 2 days ago
  • Cytokinetics Incorporated CYTK announced the full results from the METEORIC-HF Phase 3 trial of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).
  • METEORIC-HF evaluated the effect of treatment with omecamtiv mecarbil compared to placebo on exercise capacity.
  • After 20 weeks of treatment, no effect of omecamtiv mecarbil on exercise capacity was observed versus placebo.
  • Patients treated with omecamtiv mecarbil had an average change from baseline in pVO2 of -0.2 ml/kg/min compared to 0.2 ml/kg/min for patients on placebo.
  • No beneficial effect was observed in any of the secondary endpoints, including change in total workload during exercise, change in ventilatory efficiency, and change in daily physical activity.
  • Additional data from GALACTIC-HF were also presented, including a healthcare resource utilization analysis and the effect of omecamtiv mecarbil in hospitalized patients compared to outpatients.
  • In the selected subgroup of the GALACTIC-HF trial, omecamtiv mecarbil was associated with significant reductions in risk of a first heart failure event (relative risk reduction (RRR) 15%, absolute risk reduction (ARR) 3.8, number needed to treat (NNT) 26.2), total HF events (RRR 17%, ARR 6.8, NNT 14.7), and cumulative heart failure events.
  • The rate of the primary outcome was higher in hospitalized patients in the placebo group (38.3/100 person-years [PY]) than in outpatients (23.1/100 PY) with an adjusted hazard ratio (HR) of 1.21.
  • Price Action: Friday, CYTK shares closed 4.27% higher at $38.38.

