Register for Williamson County CCTE Summer Camps

A little over two years ago Michelle and Robin Anderton, who own the land where the much-loved Brownland Farm horse arena and training ground is located, decided to sell the property after Sissie Anderton, who started the farm with her husband Mack, retired. The news of their desire to sell to a developer didn’t go down well with a number of people in the community, and the tale of all they and the developer have gone through to try to turn the property into a housing subdivision has been long and drawn out. Yet, the new Board of Mayor and Alderman recently voted to approve the applicants’ request to rezone the 234 acres from Agriculture District and Civic Institutional District to Planned District, which finally moves the issue forward.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO