Spain To Infuse $12.4B In Developing Chips, Semiconductors
- Spain looked to invest €11 billion ($12.4 billion) to develop microchips and semiconductors, Bloomberg reports.
- Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wanted Spain to be at the vanguard of industrial and technological progress.
- Sanchez admitted that the Russia - Ukraine war had disrupted the supply of argon and neon, which are crucial to manufacturing semiconductors.
- The new spending plan, mainly financed through European Union pandemic relief funds, will be approved 'soon,' he said, Reuters reports.
- Europe's policymakers raced to invest in chips and cut reliance on imported technology.
- The commission also freed up public funding for chips production with its €45 billion Chips Act.
- Germany looked to grant Intel Corp INTC €5 billion to help fund a €17-billion semiconductor plant.
- Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.19% at $48.20 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
