Spain To Infuse $12.4B In Developing Chips, Semiconductors

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said "his wish" is to see the European Union enact a total blockade on Russian oil and gas "this week" in response to Moscow's "war crimes" in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, a Kyiv suburb. There are "very clear signs of war crimes" in Bucha, and "it's pretty established that it's the Russian army" that was responsible for the massacre of civilians in Bucha, Macron told French broadcaster France Inter. "We can't let it slide."

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO