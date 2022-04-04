ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Making Things Safe And Positive For Kids — With The Help Of A Magic Ukulele?

By Nick Thomas
 2 days ago
“Aloha Hoku,” an animated series in development, may encapsulate much of what GROM Social Enterprises Inc. GROM wants to convey through its multimedia content aimed at children.

While the program, centered on the adventures of a Hawaiian girl with a magical ukulele, will meet the company’s priority of safe and family-friendly material, the theme of positive messaging is also reported as a top priority for Grom.

The series is being put together by Curiosity Ink Media, a GROM division acquired last year. It features YouTube personality ​​Honoka Katayama and brings her blend of ukulele music, positive messages, and Hawaiian spirit and is aimed at a preschooler audience.

"Authentic storytelling is at the heart of Curiosity Ink Media, and we're thrilled to share Honoka's passion for Hawaii's rich culture with preschoolers everywhere," Curiosity Ink Media Chief Content Officer Russell Hicks said when the show was announced in December. "The show's magical transformation from live-action into animation, spiritual Hawaiian nature, and compelling music truly set this series apart, while also delivering fun and universally relatable adventures."

Positivity Shining Through

GROM, together with Curiosity Ink Media and another company division Top Draw Animation, is focusing on the positivity messaging across GROM’s portfolio, not just “Aloha Hoku.” In early February, Top Draw Animation secured almost $1 million of additional business with new animation production at the company’s studio in Manila, The Philippines.

Top Draw has produced animated content for more than 20 years and was acquired by Grom in 2016.

“Our entire team came into 2022 energized to deliver even more one-of-a-kind animation content on behalf of all of our clients whose success depends upon showcasing entertainment that keeps viewers engaged and coming back for more,” said Hicks, who is also president of Top Drawer.

While the focus is on the preschool market, a competitive landscape that includes major players like Walt Disney Co. DIS and Netflix Inc. NFLX, GROM wants the positivity message to be for all its viewers up to age 13. The idea is to reinforce positive behaviors in a highly impressionable audience.

The messages will also resonate with adults who may be watching the shows with their children, GROM added.

GROM’s overarching message is that it puts the needs of the family first.

GROM and its divisions are also increasing their focus on highlighting voices from more diverse backgrounds as a way of encouraging positivity.

Curiosity Ink also plans to launch a new graphic novel series “Thunderous” in April. The book will focus on the interplay between the modern social media life of a young Native American girl and her heritage.

Picture credit: Aaron Burden on Unsplash

