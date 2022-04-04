ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Rees-Mogg downplays fracking risk and eyes ‘every last drop’ of North Sea oil

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUSlo_0eykQr7600

Cabinet member Jacob Rees-Mogg has downplayed the earthquake risks from fracking and suggested “every last drop” of oil should be extracted from the North Sea.

The Brexit opportunities minister compared the fracking threat to “a rock fall in a disused coal mine” as No 10 confirmed the energy security strategy will be published on Thursday.

The plans have been repeatedly delayed as ministers are divided on the possible end of the fracking ban and a shift to more onshore wind turbines.

I think one needs proportionality about the seismic issues

Boris Johnson has seemingly struggled to get more money from the Treasury as he eyes the prospect of increased nuclear power in order to reduce reliance on Vladimir Putin’s fuel.

The energy strategy was promised in response to demands to divest from Russian fuel over its invasion of Ukraine and to address a growing cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Rees-Mogg stressed the need for oil firms to be able to keep their profits amid calls for a windfall tax to ease spiralling bills “so they get every last drop out of the North Sea”.

In an interview on LBC radio, he also said hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, “seems quite an interesting opportunity” amid suggestions the moratorium could be lifted in response to the Ukraine crisis.

The minister said he was “very impressed” by a Royal Society report that he says “pointed out that the seismic effect from fracking was equivalent to, if not slightly less than, a rock fall in a disused coal mine”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CL8ll_0eykQr7600
The Cuadrilla fracking site in Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

“So I think one needs proportionality about the seismic issues,” he added.

Downing Street said the fracking moratorium, introduced in England in 2019 after the process triggered earthquakes, “still remains” but cited the invasion of Ukraine requiring a need to “look at all possible options for improving domestic energy supply”.

“This can only proceed if the science says it is safe, sustainable and causes only minimal disturbance to local communities,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

On further North Sea oil extraction, he added: “Certainly it’s right that domestic-produced oil and gas will play an important part of the transition to net zero.”

Over the weekend, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he does not “favour a vast increase in onshore wind farms”.

He told Sky they “can create something of an eyesore for communities as well as actual problems of noise as well” as he favoured the development of turbines offshore.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said onshore turbines should be built when “locally supported”, adding: “You’ll see more about our position on energy in our strategy published on Thursday.”

The Prime Minister has appeared to shift support to offshore wind as their possible expansion concerned some colleagues over their impact on communities.

He also indicated the need for new nuclear development, including smaller modular reactors.

But his long-awaited energy security strategy was repeatedly put back last month amid suggestions Chancellor Rishi Sunak was resisting new spending commitments.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rees-Mogg dismisses ‘partygate’ row as trivial ‘fluff’

Brexit Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has dismissed the row over lockdown parties in Downing Street as trivial “fluff”. Boris Johnson was facing calls to resign earlier this year over his attendance at a series of events being investigated by police for alleged breaches of Covid regulations. But speaking at...
POLITICS
newschain

Senior Tories vow to cut taxes after rallying cry from Jacob Rees-Mogg

Senior Conservatives have defended putting up taxes during a cost of living crisis but pledged that the high water mark had been reached and that taxes would be cut. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said tax hikes were “done” and that his “priority” was to slash taxes after being responsible for imposing the highest tax burden in 70 years through recent increases.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson insists drilling for more North Sea oil and gas does not undermine climate fight

Boris Johnson has issued a passionate defence of his plans to drill for more North Sea oil and gas, insisting it will not undermine the fight against the climate emergency.Ahead of a new energy plan that will grant fresh licences, the prime minister argued it would be “crazy” to shut down production – and open up the UK to “blackmail from Vladimir Putin.Speaking to Scottish Tories in Aberdeen – the heart of the North Sea industries – Mr Johnson vowed to make “sensible use of this country’s own natural hydrocarbon resources”.Turning off the taps would be “a disaster”, he...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Tory chair under fire after saying ‘net zero dogma’ must not stop drilling for oil in North Sea

Conservative chair Oliver Dowden has come under fire today for saying that “net zero dogma” should not get in the way of new drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea.Mr Dowden said that ending reliance on Russian energy in response to the invasion of Ukraine would require not only investment in renewables and nuclear, but also “re-incentivising new oil and gas exploration in this country”.And he won applause in his speech to the Conservative spring conference in Blackpool as he told activists that voters wanted pragmatism not “dogma” over Boris Johnson’s legally-binding commitment to bring overall emissions of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Sea Oil#Fracking#Oil And Gas#Cabinet#Treasury#Russian#Lbc#Royal Society
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
BBC

Norfolk man who helped 19 Ukrainian refugees says UK 'embarrassing'

A man helped 19 Ukrainians travel from the country's border with Poland said the UK approach to refugees was "embarrassing". Adam Hale-Sutton, from Norwich, was part of a group who delivered aid to Poland and then collected the refugees. The Ukrainians were heading to Ireland after "problem after problem" trying...
POLITICS
UPI News

5.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Norway, Scotland

March 21 (UPI) -- A 5.2-magnitude earthquake in the North Sea on Monday morning shook much of western Norway and parts of the Scottish Isles but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake's epicenter was 86 miles west of Floro, Norway, at a depth of 6.2...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

More than one third of England’s badgers now killed as legal battle begins over new Northern Ireland cull

At least a third of England’s badger population has been killed in the government’s drive to stamp out bovine tuberculosis, new figures show.Last year, 33,687 of the animals were culled, bringing the total since the campaign began in 2013 to at least 175,000. Estimates put England’s badger population at between 400,000 and 500,000.The government announced last year’s toll as wildlife campaigners launched a legal battle over plans to begin culling the species in Northern Ireland.Wild Justice, a lobby group involving wildlife presenter Chris Packham, together with the Northern Ireland Badger Group, is challenging the decision in the courts.As last year’s...
ANIMALS
Page Six

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich begging pals to lend him $1M to pay staff

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has been begging his Hollywood and US power broker friends to each lend him $1 million to keep him afloat as his assets are frozen by worldwide authorities. Page Six has exclusively learned that the Chelsea Football Club owner, whose bank accounts are frozen in the US and the UK, is desperately asking for loans from his prominent and powerful friends to maintain his whispered $750,000-a-week staff payroll — which includes the minions keeping his multiple luxury superyachts afloat. But while Abramovich — who has hosted a series of starry celebrity parties on his boats and at his...
WORLD
BBC

Ukraine war: Fifty orphans permitted to travel to Scotland

A group of children evacuated from Ukraine by a Scottish charity has been granted permission to travel to the UK. Home Secretary Priti Patel said Ukrainian authorities had confirmed the orphans from Dnipro would be able to continue their journey to Scotland. Charity Dnipro Kids, established by fans of Hibernian...
TRAVEL
Shropshire Star

Bereaved families call on Boris Johnson to ‘hold head in shame’ and resign

Families gathered at the National Covid Memorial Wall. Bereaved relatives tearfully called on Boris Johnson to “hold his head in shame” and resign over alleged lockdown-breaking parties in Whitehall as they led a silent procession to Downing Street for Covid victims. Hundreds of grief-stricken families gathered at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Giant orchids found growing wild in UK for first time

Giant orchids that can reach a metre tall have officially been found growing wild in the UK for the first time, having become established hundreds of miles north of their native range in the Mediterranean. The “stately” plants were discovered on a grassy slope near Didcot in Oxfordshire by Hamza...
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy