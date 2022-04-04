Brightstone Announces New Director of Development

Brentwood-based BELL Construction (BELL) announced that it has promoted Tyler Powell to Project Executive and Tyler Baldridge to Senior Project Manager. Powell has been a Member of the company since 2016 and has been with BELL for 14 years, previously serving as Senior Project Manager. In his expanded role as Project Executive, he will continue to build upon industry relationships with clients, design professionals, and trade partners and help oversee BELL’s operations on multiple projects to ensure overall client satisfaction. Powell has experience in multiple construction markets including education, hospitality, correctional, religious, and sports venues. He is also an active industry leader and current member of the Associated General Contractors (AGC), serving for 8 years on the local young professionals Construction Leadership Council and now on the Middle Tennessee AGC Board.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO