Franklin, TN

Brightstone Announces New Director of Development

By Press Release
Williamson Source
 2 days ago
BrightStone announced that Jenny Myhr was newly appointed as Director of Development for the non-profit dedicated to helping adults with special needs. In her role, Myhr will oversee the organization’s annual fundraising, event, marketing, and communications operations. BrightStone has also appointed Kerri Bryant as Marketing and Communications Manager....

Franklin Surgeon Protects 100 Acres of Rural Land in College Grove With Conservation Easement

COLLEGE GROVE—TennGreen Land Conservancy today has announced the donation of a conservation easement on more than 100 acres of rural land in College Grove, Tennessee, near the intersection of I-840 and I-65. Dr. Douglas C. York, a long-time surgeon in Franklin, Tennessee, placed the easement on the land to be perpetually protected from subdivision and development in Williamson County’s rural landscapes.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
Virtual and In-Person Hiring Fairs for New Nashville Hospital

Job seekers are encouraged to explore opportunities with Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital, the highly anticipated facility set to open this summer on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. A joint operation of Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a division of LifePoint Health, the 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital will provide personalized and innovative post-acute care to patients recovering from neurological, orthopedic, and cardiac events.
NASHVILLE, TN
Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Permobil Inc. to Expand Operations to Wilson County

Global leader in innovative assistive technology to expand manufacturing operations at North American HQ in Lebanon. Project represents an investment of more than $15 million. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Permobil, Inc. officials announced today the company expects to invest $15.5 million to expand its manufacturing operations at the company’s North American headquarters in Middle Tennessee.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Brentwood-based BELL Construction Announces Two Senior Promotions

Brentwood-based BELL Construction (BELL) announced that it has promoted Tyler Powell to Project Executive and Tyler Baldridge to Senior Project Manager. Powell has been a Member of the company since 2016 and has been with BELL for 14 years, previously serving as Senior Project Manager. In his expanded role as Project Executive, he will continue to build upon industry relationships with clients, design professionals, and trade partners and help oversee BELL’s operations on multiple projects to ensure overall client satisfaction. Powell has experience in multiple construction markets including education, hospitality, correctional, religious, and sports venues. He is also an active industry leader and current member of the Associated General Contractors (AGC), serving for 8 years on the local young professionals Construction Leadership Council and now on the Middle Tennessee AGC Board.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Vanderbilt College of Arts and Science Now Offers New Climate and Environmental Studies Major

The Vanderbilt College of Arts and Science has launched a new climate studies major. The major integrates the natural sciences, social sciences and humanities to give students a comprehensive perspective on climate change, its challenges and its possible solutions. Students can declare the major now and choose from an exciting slate of new courses in the fall 2022 semester. This is an innovative approach to studying the climate, as existing climate majors at leading U.S. universities generally focus on climate science.
COLLEGES
The Continuing Saga of Brownland Farm Development

A little over two years ago Michelle and Robin Anderton, who own the land where the much-loved Brownland Farm horse arena and training ground is located, decided to sell the property after Sissie Anderton, who started the farm with her husband Mack, retired. The news of their desire to sell to a developer didn’t go down well with a number of people in the community, and the tale of all they and the developer have gone through to try to turn the property into a housing subdivision has been long and drawn out. Yet, the new Board of Mayor and Alderman recently voted to approve the applicants’ request to rezone the 234 acres from Agriculture District and Civic Institutional District to Planned District, which finally moves the issue forward.
FRANKLIN, TN
Franklin, TN
