The Vanderbilt College of Arts and Science has launched a new climate studies major. The major integrates the natural sciences, social sciences and humanities to give students a comprehensive perspective on climate change, its challenges and its possible solutions. Students can declare the major now and choose from an exciting slate of new courses in the fall 2022 semester. This is an innovative approach to studying the climate, as existing climate majors at leading U.S. universities generally focus on climate science.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO