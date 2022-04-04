ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Cicero-North Syracuse, Liverpool lacrosse teams get early wins

By Phil Blackwell
 2 days ago
A return to high school lacrosse in 2021 produced, for area fans, a memorable run by Cicero-North Syracuse to the Section III Class A championship that included an overtime victory over rival Liverpool.

When they both started again in 2022, the outcomes were quite different.

C-NS, returning several key players from its championship run, took a road trip to the Rochester area and, in last Friday’s opener, took a 9-6 defeat to Victor.

The Northstars bounced back against Penfield a day later, topping the Patriots 13-7 as its attack fared much better amid warmer temperatures and lighter winds.

Fran Tortora dished out six assists to go with her pair of goals. Brooke Molchanoff and Mackenzie Prentice both finished with three goals and two assists as Sophia Nesci converted twice. Tori Iannotti, Gabby Putman and Shea Firth had one goal apiece.

Meanwhile, Liverpool began its season with a trip to Rome Free Academy that proved quite successful, the Warriors handling the Black Knights 18-6.

Maggie Tifft, with five goals and one assist, and Abby Geary, with three goals and four assists, paced Liverpool. Mia Berthoff got three goals and two assists as Gianna Carbone notched three goals. Lana Alampi had two goals and two assists. Michelle Sacco added two goals.

It was also the opening day for the C-NS and Liverpool boys lacrosse teams, both of which put together impressive performances under different circumstances.

The Northstars had revamped its coaching staff, with Chuck Wilbur returning to the sidelines as varsity head coach after building a dynasty at Onondaga Community College.

C-NS’s first test with this new staff was against Section II’s Bethlehem at Bragman Stadium, and while it was close most of the way, the Northstars’ strong second-quarter move was pivotal in an 11-7 win over the Eagles.

Tied 2-2 after one period, C-NS proceeded to outscore Bethlehem 5-2 the rest of the half, and would manage to answer each time the Eagles tried to make it close throughout the second half.

Josh Kubala set the tone, winning six of the seven face-offs he took and picking up 10 ground balls to set up opportunities for his Northstars teammates.

On the attack, Mason Blakeman and Ian Leahey did most of the work, Blakeman getting five goals and Leahey adding four goals as Eljiah Martin had one goal and two assists. Michael Koehler put in the other goal and Tyler Milewski stopped 12 of Bethlehem’s 19 shots.

Liverpool is looking to bounce back from a 3-13 season a year ago, and made quite an impressive opening statement when it went to Westhill and claimed this clash of Warrior sides 16-8.

Westhill won the sectional Class D title in 2021, but that didn’t matter much to Liverpool, who gradually built up a 7-4 halftime advantage and then settled matters with a 6-1 third-quarter blitz.

The trio of Joe Sacco, Aaron Clouthier and Jackson Furr each put up four goals. Clouthier tacked on three assists as Owen Michaud had a goal and two assists.

Single goals also went to Jake Socker, Dom Osbeck and Gavin Kenna, while Jalen Graham, fresh off his state and national titles in the weight throw during indoor track season, picked up nine ground balls. Owen Salanger and Mark Matott combined for 10 saves.

