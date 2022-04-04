ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Starbucks halts stock buybacks as Schultz returns

By MATT OTT and DEE-ANN DURBIN
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jeqEV_0eykPWoA00
Starbucks-CEO FILE - Howard Schultz speaks at an event to promote his book, "From the Ground Up," in Seattle on Jan. 31, 2019. Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said Wednesday, March 16, 2022, he will retire next month, and former CEO and company founder Howard Schultz will replace him on an interim basis. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Ted S. Warren)

Longtime Starbucks leader Howard Schultz — who returned to the company as interim CEO on Monday — said his first major action will be suspending Starbucks' share buyback program and plowing those billions of dollars into the company instead.

“This decision will allow us to invest more profit into our people and our stores — the only way to create long-term value for all stakeholders,” Schultz said in an open letter to employees posted on Starbucks' website.

The pivot in strategy comes just three weeks after Starbucks announced that Schultz, who bought the company in 1987 and led it for more than three decades, would be taking over the company's top role until it finds a permanent CEO. Previous CEO Kevin Johnson announced his retirement on March 16; the company said it expects to name a permanent CEO by this fall.

Starbucks announced late last year that it was committing to a three-year, $20 billion share repurchase and dividend program to return profits to investors. That was on top of a $25 billion share buyback and dividend program the company announced in 2018.

Buybacks often raise a company's stock price, rewarding its shareholders. But some critics, including Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, say buybacks also inflate executive compensation and do nothing to improve a company's goods and services.

Investors weren't pleased by the news. Starbucks' shares closed Monday down 4%.

It's not clear how ending the buyback program will impact Schultz himself, since Starbucks has not revealed how many shares he currently owns. At the time he left the company in 2018, he and his family held 34 million shares; that would be worth nearly $3 billion today.

Schultz is currently volunteering his time as interim CEO, taking $1 in compensation.

Monday's announcement indicates Schultz is feeling some heat from employees, many of whom have publicly complained about understaffed stores and lagging pay.

Last fall, Starbucks committed to spending $1 billion over two years to increase U.S. employee pay, which will average $17 per hour by this summer. But many workers have questioned if that was adequate, considering Johnson's 2021 compensation package totaled more than $20 million.

As a result, Starbucks is facing growing unionization effort that Schultz may be seeking to quell. Ten of the company's 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores have voted to unionize since December, and at least 181 more in 28 states have filed to hold union elections. Workers United, a branch of the Service Employees International Union, is leading that effort.

Last Friday, workers at Starbucks' flagship Reserve Roastery in New York voted 46-36 to form a union. It was the largest store to vote for unionization to date.

In his previous time with the company, the 68-year-old Schultz successfully fought attempts to unionize Starbucks' U.S. stores and roasting plants. Starbucks had to reinstate fired workers or pay to settle labor law violations numerous times under Schultz's leadership in the early 2000s.

Schultz did not mention the unionization effort in his letter to employees Monday. He said he plans to travel to stores and manufacturing plants worldwide to get input on how to remake the company after several turbulent years.

“Pinched supply chains, the decimation caused by COVID, heightened tensions and political unrest, a racial reckoning and a rising generation which seeks a new accountability for business,” Schultz wrote. “As Starbucks, we can either choose to rise to this moment — or stand idle.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Starbucks Store in Tennessee Votes to Unionize - Workers Group

(Reuters) -Workers at a Starbucks store in Knoxville, Tennessee, voted eight to seven to form a union on Tuesday, becoming the first of the U.S. coffee chain's stores in the South to unionize, a spokesperson for SB Workers United said. The store became the ninth Starbucks outlet to unionize in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
State
Massachusetts State
geekwire.com

Amazon ‘disappointed’ with union vote, may file objection based on ‘undue influence’ by NLRB

A group of Amazon warehouse workers just voted to form a union. But the battle is not over. Amazon issued a response Friday following the results of a historic unionization effort at an Amazon warehouse facility in Staten Island, N.Y., where employees voted 2,654 to 2,131 to join the Amazon Labor Union, an organization led by a former employee who was fired after leading a walkout over COVID-19 work conditions at the facility.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
MarketWatch

Andy Jassy’s promotion to Amazon CEO comes with $200+ million payday

Andy Jassy’s promotion last year came with a whole lot more than just the new CEO title, it also came with more than $200 million in stock awards. preliminary 2021 proxy statement filed late Thursday, the e-commerce and cloud services giant said Chief Executive Jassy’s total 2021 compensation was $212.70 million, up from $35.85 million in 2020.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Hershey workers at Virginia plant vote against unionizing

March 24 (Reuters) - Workers at Hershey Co's (HSY.N) second largest U.S. manufacturing plant voted against unionizing, even as unionization efforts have gained momentum among low-paid workers at large U.S. corporations. The Hershey plant, located at the foot of the Blue Ridge mountains in Stuarts Draft, Virginia, has around 1,400...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Schultz
Person
Elizabeth Warren
The Independent

Starbucks fires union organiser at centre of government complaint accusing company of retaliation

A Starbucks worker at the centre of a federal government complaint against the company says she has been fired in retaliation for her union organising efforts.The National Labor Relations Board complaint brought forward by Laila Dalton and another Starbucks worker last month claims that the company violated federal labour law by surveilling and retaliating against union supporters and “interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees” organising a union, according to the board’s regional director in Phoenix, Arizona.On 4 April, Ms Dalton announced on social media that “they fired me.”“My heart is broken,” she said.The store’s union election begins this month.Ms...
LABOR ISSUES
PennLive.com

Starbucks CEO to retire after 13 years with company

Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said Wednesday he will retire next month, and former CEO and company founder Howard Schultz will replace him on an interim basis. Johnson, 61, said he told the company’s board last year that he was considering retirement after five years as CEO and 13 years at Starbucks. Starbucks expects to name a permanent CEO by this fall.
BUSINESS
Mic

For the first time, Amazon workers have voted to unionize

By a vote of 2654-2131 in favor, workers at a Staten Island Amazon Warehouse officially formed the first American labor union in the ecommerce juggernaut’s history, potentially ending an ugly chapter in the company’s long history of worker exploitation and opening the door for other Amazon employees around the country to continue the unionization push.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Compensation#Political Unrest#Democratic
bloomberglaw.com

Starbucks Ousts Top Lawyer Amid Union Fight, Diversity Drive (2)

Zabrina Jenkins tapped to be coffee chain’s acting legal chief. Starbucks Corp. general counsel Rachel Gonzalez has been removed from her role, the company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday. Gonzalez, who received more than $5.3 million in total compensation from the coffee chain last year, has moved to...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

NLRB accuses Starbucks of retaliating against workers seeking to unionize

The National Labor Relations Board has accused Starbucks of retaliating against two employees who sought to unionize their coffee shop in Phoenix, according to a complaint reviewed by The Washington Post. The NLRB typically issues formal complaints after it investigates accusations brought against employers and finds merit in them. In...
PHOENIX, AZ
Vice

Starbucks CEO Announces NFTs to Workers Amid Union Drive

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. In a town hall meeting on Monday aimed at Starbucks workers amid a massive union drive, failed presidential candidate and Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz revealed a development that he hoped would excite workers: crypto.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Axios

"Amazon here we come": Biden touts warehouse unionization efforts

President Biden supported Amazon unionization efforts at the North America's Building Trades Union Legislative Conference on Wednesday, calling out the company by name. Driving the news: Last week, workers at a Staten Island warehouse voted in favor of unionization, marking the first time a union had been formed by Amazon workers.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Union election petitions surge as U.S. workers organize

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. workers and labor groups filed 57% more petitions to be represented by unions in the last six months as high-profile organizing campaigns at Starbucks Corp, Amazon.com Inc and other companies have taken off. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) received 1,174 such requests...
LABOR ISSUES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
85K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy