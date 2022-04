Traverse City is one of the best cities in Michigan to visit during the Summer. In the winter time I definitely feel bad for the year-round residents but I feel like the payoff when they have good weather makes it all worth it. Apart from all the beaches, fishing and festivities that go down, the wineries and orchards are some of the main attractions, especially on Old Mission peninsula. There's one orchard in particular that's got a pretty funny sign, which I think is actually supposed to be taken literally.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO