Average LA County gas price drops for 7th consecutive day

A sudden warm front struck Southern California Wednesday, and is expected to last through at least Friday as extremely high temperatures near triple digits. The onset of the "summer preview" of weather is powered by another round of Santa Ana winds.In response, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Ventura County, Orange County and Inland Empire regions. A Wind Warning was also issued for the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountain areas, with winds reaching up to 65 miles per hour expected.Temperatures Wednesday afternoon had already reached the mid-90s with possible record-breaking temps expected just before the...

