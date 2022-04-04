ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Average LA County gas price drops for 7th consecutive day

By City News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the seventh consecutive day, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $5.979. The average price has dropped 9.1 cents...

