ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Average LA County gas price drops for 7th consecutive day

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Monday for the seventh consecutive day, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $5.979. The average price has dropped 9.1 cents...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Gas prices drop 20 cents in nine days

Last week, Citrus Countians were paying as much as $4.39 per gallon for gas. But thanks to a 20-cent drop in nine days, motorists are saving a bit more at the pump. The average price in Citrus as of Monday morning was $4.14. That compares to $4.16 and $4.25 respectively in Florida and the nation.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Traffic
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
Orange County, CA
Traffic
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Traffic
KLEWTV

LC Valley gas prices remain stagnant despite drop in national average

LEWISTON, ID — Falling oil prices are putting the brakes on surging gas prices, at least for the national average. According to AAA, after cresting above $123.00 per barrel shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of crude oil has gradually fallen below $110.00 per barrel. The...
LEWISTON, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa
mansionglobal.com

Richard Neutra-Designed Home in Los Angeles Lists for Nearly $8 Million

A Mid-Century Modern classic designed by famed architect Richard Neutra has hit the market in Los Angeles for nearly $8 million. A Mid-Century Modern classic designed by famed architect Richard Neutra has hit the market in Los Angeles for nearly $8 million. The boxcar-style, one-story home features walls of glass...
REAL ESTATE
freightwaves.com

Is this the calm before California ports’ next cargo storm?

Finally, some relief from supply chain bottlenecks for the besieged ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. In the first two months of 2022, the queue of ships waiting for Southern California berths fell, velocity of cargo moving through terminals increased and more boxes were unloaded at Southern California docks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Heat waves strikes Inland Empire as nearly triple digit temps raise concerns

A sudden warm front struck Southern California Wednesday, and is expected to last through at least Friday as extremely high temperatures near triple digits. The onset of the "summer preview" of weather is powered by another round of Santa Ana winds.In response, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the Ventura County, Orange County and Inland Empire regions. A Wind Warning was also issued for the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountain areas, with winds reaching up to 65 miles per hour expected.Temperatures Wednesday afternoon had already reached the mid-90s with possible record-breaking temps expected just before the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy