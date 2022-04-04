ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

My Best Semiconductor Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

By Trevor Jennewine
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Semiconductors are a fascinating technology. They are the engine behind every electronic device, and over the last 50 years, advancements in the semiconductor space have helped give rise to personal computers, smartphones, video game consoles, and cloud services, as well as applications like artificial intelligence, big data analytics, robotics, and virtual and augmented reality.

Those innovations have already changed the world and going forward, semiconductors will continue to shape the future of technology. With that in mind, if I had to choose just one semiconductor stock to buy and hold forever, I would invest in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) without hesitation.

Here's why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2G44_0eykO2GY00

Image source: Getty Images.

The gold standard in graphics and artificial intelligence

Nvidia's business spans four end markets: gaming, professional visualization, data centers, and automotive. Its core innovation is the graphics processing unit (GPU), a chip designed to accelerate computationally intense workloads. Those chips, supercharged by its RTX platform -- a suite of visual computing tools that render ultra-realistic graphics in real-time -- have made Nvidia the gold standard among 3D designers, filmmakers, and gamers. In fact, the company captured 81% market share in discrete GPUs for PCs in the fourth quarter.

Similarly, Nvidia's technology has seen widespread adoption in data centers, where its GPUs and high-performance networking solutions accelerate complex tasks like data analytics, scientific computing, and artificial intelligence (AI). In fact, the company holds over 90% market share in the supercomputer accelerator industry and its technology powers over 70% of the top 500 supercomputers in the world.

Nvidia supplements its hardware with several software-as-a-service (SaaS) products. For instance, AI Enterprise is a suite of data analytics and AI software, including tools to train, optimize, and run inference on AI models. The company also provides frameworks that simplify the development of AI-powered applications, such as Isaac for robotics software, Drive for autonomous vehicle systems, and Clara for accelerated drug discovery and genomics.

More recently, Nvidia introduced the Omniverse platform, which comprises a growing number of 3D design and simulation applications. Omniverse Create allows designers and artists to build photorealistic virtual worlds, and Omniverse Avatar allows developers to build AI-powered digital humans. Both of those applications are particularly relevant to the metaverse , an evolving concept that promises to blend social interaction, commerce, and entertainment in a shared network of virtual worlds. Omniverse also functions as a simulation engine capable of generating synthetic data, helping engineers train AI models that power autonomous machines and self-driving cars .

In short, the Nvidia brand is synonymous with high-performance computing, and its technology has become the gold standard in graphics and AI. That has translated into strong financial results in recent years.

Metric

2019

2022

CAGR

Revenue

$11.7 billion

$26.9 billion

32%

Free cash flow

$3.1 billion

$8.1 billion

37%

Data source: YCharts. CAGR = compound annual growth rate. Note: Fiscal 2022 ended Jan. 30, 2022.

The future looks even brighter

Nvidia recently hosted its biannual GPU Technology Conference (GTC), where it introduced an array of groundbreaking products and technologies. That includes its latest GPU architecture, Hopper, which boosts supercomputing performance by an order of magnitude compared to the previous Ampere architecture. To put that in perspective, it would take just 20 Nvidia H100 GPUs to sustain the entire world's internet traffic.

During the GTC event, Nvidia also teased the Grace CPU (central processing unit). Whereas GPUs specialize in accelerating compute-intensive workloads, CPUs are better at orchestrating a wide variety of tasks. In other words, CPUs run applications and GPUs accelerate them. Nvidia believes its Grace CPU -- set to launch in early 2023 -- offers better performance and twice the energy efficiency of the best server CPU on the market today. Better yet, the addition of a CPU to Nvidia's portfolio extends its opportunity in the data center.

On that note, management puts its addressable market at $1 trillion, a figure that includes $100 billion for gaming, $300 billion for data center chips and systems, $300 billion for enterprise software and the Omniverse platform, and $300 billion for autonomous vehicles. And in light of Nvidia's ironclad competitive position, this disruptive growth stock looks like a smart long-term investment. In fact, Nvidia is one of the largest positions in my own portfolio, and I have no intention of changing that.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Trevor Jennewine owns Nvidia. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Semiconductors#Nvidia Gpu#Nvidia Rtx#Stock#Nvda#Getty Images#Rtx
CNET

Best Samsung Galaxy Phones for 2022

Samsung has a phone for just about every budget. Whether you're looking to spend upward of $1,000 or under $500, there's an option for everyone. Expensive phones like the $1,200 (£1,149, AU$1,849) Galaxy S22 Ultra typically have more advanced cameras, the newest processor and a larger screen. But even Samsung's midrange and budget phones feature nearly borderless screens, long battery life and multiple cameras. However, camera quality will vary and these phones typically run on weaker processors.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The slab phone retirement plan

Is there anything left to do in the slab phone market?. Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S22 feels like a retirement plan for the company's slab line. After killing the Galaxy Note line and skipping a 2021 release, Samsung is merging the S-Pen-equipped Note line and the Galaxy S line, cutting the slab phone flagships down to a single yearly release.
NFL
Digital Trends

This Asus Chromebook is only $99 at Best Buy today

You’ll be able to purchase a new laptop for cheaper than usual by taking advantage of retailers’ laptop deals, but if your budget’s really tight, you might want to consider going for Chromebook deals instead. These machines are generally less expensive compared to traditional laptops, and with Best Buy’s offer for the Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook, you can get one for the very low price of just $99, after a $120 discount to its original price of $219.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This deal drops the price of this LG OLED TV by $600 at Walmart

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with an OLED TV, here’s your chance to buy one for a much lower price than usual. While most of these TVs may still be beyond your budget even with retailers’ OLED TV deals and 4K TV deals, you can currently purchase the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV from Walmart TV deals at $600 off, which brings its price down to a more affordable $1,197 from its original price of $1,797.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Digital Trends

GPU prices are tumbling, but there could be trouble ahead

The GPU industry may be a mere few months away from prices finally normalizing, with the recent trend of dropping costs for graphics cards now continuing into March. Tom’s Hardware has documented price changes for graphics cards since January 2022, which has shown encouraging news for an industry that has been decimated with inflated price tags for years. Its latest report confirms a further drop in prices for some of the most popular GPUs.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

If you’re currently looking for desktop computer deals and laptop deals in order to upgrade your current machine, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at HP Envy deals and HP laptop deals. HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, so if you need a reliable desktop computer or laptop without having to empty your savings account, you won’t be disappointed if you go for one of the brand’s products.
COMPUTERS
Motley Fool

Have $1,000? 2 All-Weather Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These two stocks have both nearly doubled the return of the S&P 500 in the past decade. Kroger's cash generation allows ample room for shareholder returns to grow. Union Pacific's rising return on invested capital hints at market-beating potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S23 release date, price, features, and news

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The Galaxy S23 series - likely named S23 Ultra, S23 Plus, and S23 - is expected to be the next set of 2023 flagship phone models from Samsung and it will be coming with a new design, if recent news are any indication, apart from all the expected processor and camera upgrades from the Galaxy S22 line's hardware that we round up below.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Dell flash sale drops must-have laptop prices as low as $300

Right now, Dell laptop deals just got even sweeter thanks to an awesome Dell laptop flash sale that’s going on at the moment. With some great discounts on everything from budget productivity devices to gaming powerhouses, there’s something for everyone here. From laptop deals to gaming laptop deals, read on while we take you through them so you find the ideal one for your needs.
COMPUTERS
Motley Fool

3 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

Facebook's shift to the metaverse is more than just talk. Nvidia is a key player in the metaverse hardware space. Roblox has a unique opportunity as a gaming platform in this new market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Green Thumb Industries Stock a Buy Now?

Green Thumb Industries has consistently reported positive cash flow and a strong bottom line over several quarters. The company has managed to post strong numbers while its business has been growing. Although it may not be the cheapest pot stock, it does have significant upside, according to analysts. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Missed Out on Moderna? My Best Biotech Stock to Buy and Hold

This biotech company has been generating blockbuster revenue for years. The stock fell out of favor after two clinical trial failures. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
174K+
Followers
86K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy