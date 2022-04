As we enter year three of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s evident that the world, and the US in particular, was not remotely prepared for a global health crisis. Even as we continue to navigate the current pandemic, the challenges we have faced make it abundantly clear that we must begin to look ahead. More than any other single existential threat, either natural or anthropogenic, a contagious and deadly infectious disease pandemic has the potential to truly derail humanity’s present — and its future. Over the next week, Vox’s Future Perfect will publish a series of stories that explain how we can fortify our pandemic defenses to meet the next crisis with speed and resilience. Vox’s Future Perfect covers the ideas and research that can make the future a better, more perfect place for everyone around the world.

