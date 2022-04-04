ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2 Signs That a Crypto Market Crash Is Coming

By Robert Davis
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ob2kV_0eykMrga00

Image source: Getty Images

It has been a rough start to the year for cryptocurrencies. The total market capitalization has fallen by more than $300 million since Jan. 1, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The nosedive has been driven primarily by record inflation and the war in Ukraine. Some of the most popular assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum have lost 9% and 20% of their value, respectively, since the beginning of the year as well, leading many investors to worry a crypto market crash may be inevitable.

While the crypto market is known for being extremely volatile, this isn’t the first time it has taken a big nosedive. The market fell by more than 52% between May and the end of July 2021. It has also fallen by another 38% since November 2021. Outside of the volatility, many investors seem to be losing their patience with cryptocurrencies and are waiting for the market to become more stable.

For an industry that enjoyed unprecedented growth during the pandemic, the recent downturn is a sign the light may be dimming on the overall market. Here are two other signs a crypto market crash is on the horizon.

Consumer sentiment is falling

The recent crypto volatility has shaken loose many investors from the market. According to data from Cryptocurrency Sentiment, a survey that tracks consumer sentiment, strategic confidence in cryptocurrencies is weak.

Even though prices have recovered over the last seven days, Manfred Hübner, the managing director of Sentix, a behavioral analysis firm, says the lack of strategic confidence is bad news for the market because “there is no sustainable, medium-term motivated investment buying.”

Hübner added there is evidence that interest in cryptocurrencies is also rising, which could be driven by increased adoption of the technology in places like Africa. While this could lead to a long-term recovery for assets like Bitcoin, Hübner says the market is still susceptible to short-term setbacks.

Digital asset flows are negative over the last month

Another reason why a crypto market crash may be on the horizon is that North American investors are pulling their money out of the market at an alarming pace. There was a $47 million outflow from the market last week, according to data from CoinShares, with more than 98% of the liquidations coming from the North American market.

Investors are also leaving some of the most popular assets, like Bitcoin, behind. Over the last two weeks, more than $101 million has been liquidated from Bitcoin. The case is even worse for Ethereum, which has seen outflows totaling more than $151 million so far this year. That represents more than 1.2% of assets under Ethereum’s management.

As with any investment, cryptocurrencies carry a lot of risk that investors need to be aware of before spending their first dollar.

Earn a $100 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $100 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list he re and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

Robert Davis has no position in any of the cryptocurrencies mentioned.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 4

Biden For Prison
2d ago

This article is straight up bogus there is never been more people buy crypto than when the war started. They fear the dollar value will crash in six months. The USA is looking into blockchain digital dollar if it’s this unpopular why are governments doing it?

Reply
2
Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Cryptocurrency Sentiment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

Dividend stocks have yielded a rich history of outperformance. This income trio offers low volatility, steady profitability, and rock-solid payouts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
174K+
Followers
86K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy