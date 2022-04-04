ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Average price of gasoline falls to $3.72 a gallon in DFW area

By FOX 4 Staff
fox4news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - The price of gas continues to fall slowly after a sudden price increase due to the war in Ukraine. AAA reports regular unleaded is now selling for an average of...

www.fox4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Bay Area Gas Prices Inching Closer To $6 A Gallon

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With a refinery in Torrance struggling to return to full production, prices at the gas pump inched ever closer to $6 a gallon for regular unleaded Saturday at stations across the San Francisco Bay Area. According to AAA, prices were the highest in Marin County where the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded began the day at $5.926. Napa was next at $5.923 a gallon and in San Francisco it was at $5.916. Statewide, the average cost rose to $5.835 — a dramatic hit to the pocketbook compared to the $3.875 a gallon of just...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WRAL

Average gas price falls in Raleigh. Here are ways to save

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Average gas price falls in Raleigh. Here are ways to save. AAA recommends drivers turn off their cars if they will be stopped for more...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
KTVU FOX 2

California gas prices increase as national average falls

Drivers are still seeing the price of gasoline increase in California even as the average price of a gallon has fallen nationally. The state average price of gas has risen to $5.80, up from $5.72 a week ago. That contrasts with the national rate of $4.27, which is down from $4.33 over the last seven days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Providence Journal

AAA: Gas reaches $4.35 per gallon in RI, but falling oil prices might ease price pressure

The price of gasoline in Rhode Island has increased again from last week, but an easing of oil prices could provide some hope for drivers, according to AAA Northeast. Rhode Island drivers on Monday were paying an average of $4.35 per gallon for unleaded regular at the self-service pump, up 18 cents from last Monday, according to AAA. The price has climbed 87 cents per gallon in the last month.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline#Gas Prices#Fox Business
Palm Beach Daily News

Gallon of gasoline in Palm Beach County near $5 even with small price drop

Florida inched off a 14-year record high in gasoline prices Monday, even as a door appears closed to a potential foreign source of oil to push down prices even further. The average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline Monday morning had slipped 3 cents to $4.35. On Friday, the state average, which rose more than 30 cents in five days to $4.38, had crushed the previous record of $4.08 a gallon set in July 2008.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy