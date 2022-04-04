Average price of gasoline falls to $3.72 a gallon in DFW area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With a refinery in Torrance struggling to return to full production, prices at the gas pump inched ever closer to $6 a gallon for regular unleaded Saturday at stations across the San Francisco Bay Area. According to AAA, prices were the highest in Marin County where the average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded began the day at $5.926. Napa was next at $5.923 a gallon and in San Francisco it was at $5.916. Statewide, the average cost rose to $5.835 — a dramatic hit to the pocketbook compared to the $3.875 a gallon of just...

