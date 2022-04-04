Rainfall could fall through Wednesday morning

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
A storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds, large hail, and the chance for isolated tornadoes in much of the region. Thursday, March 31 has started off with dense fog in much of the area, with scattered showers. The high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.
We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
A stalled out front will be the focus of some strong to severe storms. Sunday evening, look for a few scattered storms to form near sunset in southwestern Oklahoma. The storms will move slowly east and weaken. Look for the chance for some damaging wind with these storms. Other, weaker storms may form overnight.
Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
The unsettled weather pattern that has been impacting the Northwest this week is set to continue. Another large storm is forecast to take aim at the region this weekend, just in time to put a damper on the official start of spring, AccuWeather forecasters say. Rain persisted across the Northwest...
A widespread storm will track through the central and eastern states during the first half of next week. A severe weather outbreak is increasingly likely in parts of the South. Flooding rain is possible from the South into portions of the Midwest. Snow could fall from the Rockies to the...
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northern Herkimer County, taking effect from 8 pm Wednesday, March 23rd until noon on Thursday, March 24th. A wintry mix of rain and snow is expected with freezing rain as well. Ice accumulations are likely to reach around a tenth […]
Here are the top stories we are following for Wednesday afternoon, March 23. Severe Weather Awareness Week - Tornado safety after the storm. Meteorologist John Gross is giving some safety tips on what to do after a tornado has passed through your area. Board of Commissioners urges state legislature to...
Noticeably warmer temperatures are expected this week, but central Pennsylvanians will have barely, if any time to enjoy them because of nearly non-stop rain. Rain is in the National Weather Service’s forecast for Tuesday through at least Friday. Forecasters said light rain may start after 4 p.m. Tuesday and sporadically continue through midnight Wednesday.
Look for mostly clear skies and comfortable conditions Monday. Forecasters are calling for some gusty winds to return to the region early this week as well. The afternoon high downtown is expected to be around 71 degrees Monday, which would be average for early April. However, temperatures are going to climb by 20 to 25 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers out late over the next few days can expect to see road crews out on I-25. According to CDOT, crews will be out the next three nights conducting pre-construction investigative drilling between Fillmore and Garden of the Gods ahead of an improvement project slated to start this summer. While workers are out, drivers can expect to see single-lane and shoulder closures on both sides of I-25.
