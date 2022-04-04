ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Jordison was snubbed in the GRAMMYs’ In Memoriam video segment

Kerrang
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfortunately the late, great Joey Jordison – who once won a GRAMMY with Slipknot – wasn't included in the GRAMMYs' annual In Memoriam video segment last night. Though the drummer was mentioned in...

www.kerrang.com

