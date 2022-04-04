ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Communicate and Compromise to Be Co-Parent of the Year!

 2 days ago

With a little bit of work, separated...

Joel Eisenberg

When a Grieving Adult Child Cuts Off a Dying Parent’s Family and Friends From Communication

Studies say the most common reason regards the child’s desire to assume the mother or father’s remaining time for themselves, their siblings, and/or the remaining parent. This article is free of bias and is, in part, based on personal conclusions in line with those of currently accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals as attributed below. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some relevant information regarding that experience within this article, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for anypotential grief-related issue that requires attention.
Lima News

Ex-Etiquette: How to handle co-parent’s bad-mouthing

Q. My ex was always verbally abusive. He would call me terrible names and never cared if the kids were around. Now that we have broken up, he’s upped the ante. The kids are coming home with terrible stories and I’m confident he’s saying terrible things about me to the kids. What’s good ex-etiquette?
RELATIONSHIPS
Boston Herald

Words to avoid when co-parenting

When my children’s mother and I broke up four years ago, we made a pact that we would never go back to court. But as time went on, it got more difficult to discuss things rationally. I know I should reach out to her when we have something to discuss, but it always escalates to a fight. So I avoid it, which just makes things worse. Then I hear about how she can’t trust me because we said we’d never go back to court. What’s good ex-etiquette?
SOCIETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
Upworthy

UK’s most premature twins, given 0% chance of survival, go home after 5 months

Jade and Steve Crane had been together for 14 years and they had always wanted to be parents. Being unable to get pregnant naturally, they tried IVF for 11 years. After many heartbreaks, the couple was finally expecting twins, but at only 22 weeks and five days the babies were born so prematurally the parents were told they wouldn't survive and couldn't even be classed as "legally viable." They were dubbed "the U.K.'s most premature twins." Now, five months after their birth, little Harley and Harry Crane, who were conceived via IVF, are heading home with their parents in what's being called a miracle. They were given a zero chance of survival, reported Good News Network.
HEALTH
SheKnows

Dad Won't Allow Child On Playdate With Friend Whose Mom Made 'Insulting' Comments. Is That Fair?

Click here to read the full article. So, your kid made a wonderful new friend but their parent … isn’t wonderful. A father who is holding a grudge against the mother of his son’s friend for her “insulting” comments opened up to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” column. “My son is in the second grade and started a new school,” the man wrote. “He’s becoming very good friends with ‘Luca’ and they both want playdates and sleepovers. I told Luca’s mom that I’m not interested.” “She asked me why and I reminded her about a comment she made to me when we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

5'1" mother with a 6'3" husband reveals she broke her TAILBONE while giving birth to her 'massive' 22-inch baby and was left in 'terrible pain' for two years after his delivery

A petite Los Angeles woman says she broke her tailbone delivering a 22-inch baby she conceived with her much taller husband. Sharmin Brunell, 21, is just 5'1", but her husband Graham is over a foot taller at 6'3". Graham's genes appear to be pretty strong, and when Sharmin gave birth...
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

I’m worth £2.3m thanks to a hobby I started in my parents’ home – I’ve even hired mum, when she’s annoying I fire her

AFTER leaving school at 16, Gemma Wright knew that she wanted to be her own boss - just like her mum. Having watched Gill, 58, work as a beauty therapist out of the family home in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, the ambitious teen took a spray-tanning course in 2008 and quickly started building up a customer base in her local area.
SKIN CARE
Boomer Magazine

When Grandparents Ignore Parents’ Requests

A concerned parent writes to “Ask Amy” after the in-laws repeatedly ignore rules against ATV rides for the 5-year-old and keep unlocked firearms in their house. See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson has to say when grandparents ignore parents’ requests. Dear Amy:. Seven months ago, my in-laws...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

