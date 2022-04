NOTTINGHAM, MD—A house fire sent a plume of smoke into the skies over the Nottingham area on Monday afternoon. At around 3 p.m., crews responded to the blaze in the 9100-block of Transoms Road (21236), according to the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company. Witnesses report that smoke is visible throughout the Perry Hall/White Marsh/Nottingham area. There has been no word on … Continue reading "Nottingham house fire sends up plume of smoke" The post Nottingham house fire sends up plume of smoke appeared first on Nottingham MD.

