ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Relegation battle in the Premier League: Who could go down?

By Joe Prince-Wright
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 Premier League season has reached the business end of the campaign and the ‘run-in’ is going to be wild up and down the league. Focusing on the Premier League relegation battle, there are seven teams scrapping to stay in the Premier League. We know three will go down but...

soccer.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'consider hiring STEVE McCLAREN as Erik ten Hag's Old Trafford No 2' - with the former England manager having worked with the Ajax boss at Twente, 13 years ago - as a way to combat his lack of experience in the Premier League

Manchester United could be reunited with Steve McClaren as their assistant manager with the ex-England boss reportedly lined up to be Erik ten Hag's No 2 if he takes the Old Trafford hotseat. According to the Guardian, McClaren is under consideration to be prospective manager Ten Hag's assistant if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Crystal Palace host Arsenal on Monday night and know a win would underline their improvement under Patrick Vieira this season by returning them to the top half.The Eagles have only lost one game in all competitions since the end of January, that coming against European champions Chelsea, which has seen Palace reach the FA Cup semi-final and see three players earn England caps this past international break.They’ve also been draw specialists in the Premier League - no club has as more than Palace’s 13 in 2021/22, while at the other end of the scale, no side has fewer than Arsenal’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Jesse Marsch
NBC Sports

Burnley vs Everton final score: Toffees blow lead through (more) errors

Everton choked away a halftime lead to Burnley as Jay Rodriguez and Maxwel Cornet scored second-half goals in a thrilling 3-2 affair that adds even more intrigue to the Premier League’s relegation picture. Nathan Collins put the hosts ahead at Turf Moor but Richarlison converted a pair of cleverly-won...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Liverpool#Norwich City#Burnley
NBC Sports

Frank Lampard, Jordan Pickford look for character after latest Everton flop

It’s safe to say the Frank Lampard at Everton experiment is going very, very poorly. Everton slumped to another loss under Lampard, this one against the one of only three teams beneath it on the table, as a 2-1 halftime lead produced through soft penalties devolved to a 3-2 loss to Burnley at Turf Moor that leaves the Toffees just one point clear of the bottom three.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley v Everton: Confirmed team news

Burnley make three changes to the side which lost to Manchester City on Saturday. Nathan Collins comes in for Kevin Long in defence, while an attacking line-up is boosted by the inclusion of Jay Rodriguez and Maxwel Cornet in place of Jack Cork and Dwight McNeil. Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Shropshire Star

Aston Villa facing five games in last 16 days of season

Villa are facing a hectic finish to the Premier League season with Steven Gerrard’s team scheduled to play five times in the final 16 days. Postponed home matches against Liverpool and Burnley have been rearranged for the closing fortnight of the campaign. The visit of Gerrard’s former club, originally scheduled for Saturday week, has been moved due to the Reds’ continued participation in the FA Cup. It will now take place on Tuesday, May 10, at 8pm and be broadcast live on Sky Sports.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Crystal Palace blew Arsenal away with a comprehensive 3-0 Premier League victory at Selhurst Park to dent the visitors’ top-four hopes and continue their own momentum under boss Patrick Vieira.Results over the weekend had seen the Gunners leapfrogged by rivals Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification and they were unable to respond on a night to forget for Mikel Arteta’s men.Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew put the Eagles in control after 24 minutes and Wilfried Zaha’s second-half penalty added deserved gloss to the score for the hosts, who extended their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions and moved up to ninth in the table. Relive all the action live below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wrexham 6-0 Barnet: Thumping victory sees Dragons return to second spot

Wrexham moved up to second in the National League as they brushed Barnet aside with a formidable display. Ollie Palmer finished off a determined run to put Wrexham ahead before Paul Mullin fired home after Jake Askew had parried Aaron Hayden's header. Jordan Davies drilled the ball home from 18...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy