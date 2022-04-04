ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants create cap space by restructuring Adoree’ Jackson’s contract

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

The Giants had less than $1 million in cap space heading into this week, but they’ve found some breathing room by reworking the deal of a veteran member of the defense....

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens work out veteran quarterback on Monday

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a numerous amount of injuries in 2021. Those ailments were one of the many reasons why the team finished the year with an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2017. One of the positions that Baltimore suffered injuries at was quarterback....
NFL
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bradberry
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
The Spun

The Raiders Have Officially Signed Veteran Quarterback

After letting last year’s backup quarterback Marcus Mariota hit free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders have signed a veteran to serve as Derek Carr’s understudy. On Monday, the Raiders announced that they have signed free agent quarterback Nick Mullens to a deal. Mullens started one game for the Cleveland Browns last year after playing his first four NFL seasons for the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
Classic Rock 105.1

New Orleans Saints Make A Trade To Move Up In The Draft

Breaking news, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport the New Orleans Saints traded picks 18, 101, 237, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick to the Eagles for picks 16, 19, and 194 in this year's NFL Draft. Mickey Loomis the Saints GM is a wizard when it...
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks TE Noah Fant believes Drew Lock has 'all the talent in the world' to be franchise QB

One-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson was the biggest name involved in last month's blockbuster trade between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos but wasn't the only player to officially change clubs when the new NFL year opened. Tight end Noah Fant, signal-caller Drew Lock, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris were sent from Denver to Seattle, and Fant later remarked that he learned about the trade from television reports instead of directly from his now-former employer.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Espn#Adoree Jackson S
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Sends Clear Message After Saints Visit

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu took a trip to New Orleans to visit the Saints. After seeing Marcus Williams leave and Malcolm Jenkins retire, New Orleans is in dire need of safety depth. A homecoming for the Louisiana native makes plenty of sense, especially given the Saints’ lack of depth at safety.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Have Signed Former Cowboys Tight End

The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
NFL
NBC Sports

Mitch Trubisky hosting workout for Steelers’ skill position players

Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is getting the offense together for some extra work this offseason. Trubisky is hosting fellow quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, running back Najee Harris and multiple receivers and tight ends for a workout at Trubisky’s Florida home, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SFGate

Giants back at work with Brian Daboll running the show

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll looked a little uncomfortable when he was introduced as the New York Giants coach in late January. It had nothing to do with either his coaching ability or handling his first news conference as the head man. The former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator seemed out of place wearing the jacket and tie. He was like a child waiting for the big family function to end so he could chuck the good clothes and put on his sweats.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears wheel and deal, add 12 players in this 2022 mock draft

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been bargain shopping his way through free agency. The NFL has seen a flurry of big names moved this offseason but Poles has chosen not to pursue any star players. Although, he has used the trade route to move the Chicago Bears’ best defensive player in Khalil Mack for a second-round pick.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

McShay's new 2022 Mock Draft has Patriots going defense with first two picks

The New England Patriots' last game was an embarrassing 47-17 loss to the rival Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card playoff round. Even though the offense played poorly, the New England defense was the real culprit in the defeat. The Bills scored at will and got into the end zone on each of their first seven drives.
NFL
NBC Sports

How Patriots created salary cap space for DeVante Parker trade, per report

The New England Patriots don't have much room under the NFL's salary cap, but they found a way to create some space to acquire wide receiver DeVante Parker in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday that the Patriots converted nearly $3 million of defensive end...
NFL
The Spun

Former First-Round Pick Announces Retirement At 31

After 10 NFL seasons, former All-Pro pass rusher Whitney Mercilus has decided to call it a career. He is retiring at the age of 31. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mercilus released a video of himself cooking a full-course meal. He explained that he’s going to start cooking more on Sundays while spending time with his family. To that end, he has decided to retire from the NFL.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy