ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New England Patriots expected to part ways with N’Keal Harry, 3 potential landing spots

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTZBV_0eykJUpS00

The New England Patriots selected N’Keal Harry with the 32nd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft hoping he’d become their next great receiver. Three years later, Harry likely won’t be on the 2022 Patriots roster.

Harry, a 6-foot-4 receiver drafted out of Arizona State, struggled out of the gate. He suffered an ankle injury in training camp and didn’t come off injured reserve until November. He played in just seven games as a rookie, totaling 105 yards with a 50% catch rate.

The Patriots set higher expectations for him in 2020, even amid a bad quarterback situation. While Harry started nine games, he only turned 57 targets into 309 receiving yards and two touchdowns. After two seasons, head coach Bill Belichick seemingly saw the writing on the wall and added Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne to the Patriots’ receiving corps.

Related: 2022 New England Patriots mock draft

Harry got one last chance, albeit with better competition, in 2021. The former first-round pick started only four games and drew only 22 targets across 521 pass attempts by quarterback Mac Jones . If Harry’s fate in New England wasn’t already sealed, the DeVante Parker trade confirmed an exit.

Patriots’ reporter Mike Reiss wrote that the Parker acquisition will push Harry out the door in New England. Whether it’s a trade or an outright release, it’s likely the end of the road for the former top pick.

  • N’Keal Harry stats (career): 57 receptions, 598 receiving yards in 33 games
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SBi66_0eykJUpS00 Also Read:
Odell Beckham Jr, New England Patriots had ‘exploratory’ talks and mutual interest

Years removed from being a first-team All-Pac 12 selection (2017, 2018), Harry will now be looking for his second chance in the NFL. Carrying a $3.123 million cap hit for the upcoming season, with the fifth-year team option already declined, any return for the Patriots in a trade will be minimal.

Related: NFL defense rankings – Outlook for top defenses after free agency

Here are three potential landing spots for N’Keal Harry.

  • Green Bay Packers: Green Bay’s depth chart at receiver right now is headlined by Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers. Even when additions are made through the 2022 NFL Draft, a lot more depth is needed. Harry would get reps in training camp and the preseason, serving as a low-risk gamble for a front office that does a great job at finding bargains.
  • Atlanta Falcons: Speaking of teams desperate for pass-catchers, look to Atlanta. Damiere Byrd and KhaDarel Hodge are atop the Falcons’ depth chart at wide receiver. Harry would easily make this team and could carve out a role in the offense.
  • New Orleans Saints: Getting a healthy version of Michael Thomas is huge for the Saints. Outside of him, the receiving corps needs a lot of help. Harry would offer nice size at the position and makes for a compelling lottery ticket for an organization that needs cheap talent.

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Saints Released Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The New Orleans Saints‘ quarterback room became pretty crowded this offseason. With no need for three veteran quarterbacks on the roster, the organization released one on Tuesday morning. The Saints have released veteran quarterback Blake Bortles. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he asked to be released after the team signed...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Devante Parker
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New England Patriots#American Football#Devante
SB Nation

Deshaun Watson found the perfect team that doesn’t care about the allegations against him

When it comes to the 22 women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment, the Browns just don’t care. They never cared. It was secondary, an afterthought, a mild hiccup in a trade, not something that actually would have changed their minds. However, the Browns really want you to think they actually give a shit. They want you to believe that they paused, reflected on the scenario, investigated, listened to women and returned with an educated, considered decision. This, of course, is all a lie.
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Expressed Interest In Major Trade

The Dallas Cowboys might not be done making offseason moves at wide receiver. While the Cowboys have traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and signed James Washington, the NFC East franchise appears to have interest in more depth. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Landed A New Job This Offseason

Tom Brady is keeping himself busy this offseason. On Monday, The Wall Street Journal announced that Brady is now a partner at a business advisory firm. Brady is now listed as a partner on the website of a company run by Declan Kelly, who resigned from his role as Teneo’s chief executive in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Team Under Huge Pressure In 2022

Texas A&M is expected to be a team under a lot of spotlight this season. The Aggies are fresh off securing the top overall recruiting class for 2022 which means expectations are going to be through the roof. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum echoed that sentiment as well since last year wasn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Trying Out For The Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
NFL
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Look: DK Metcalf Has 3-Word Response To Trade Rumors

There was a lot of rumoring and speculation over the weekend regarding potential trade offers for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. It took a few days, but the man himself has weighed in. Taking to Twitter this morning, Metcalf addressed a recent report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport that...
NFL
ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles' big draft trade puts Jalen Hurts on the clock

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles' actions this offseason continue to suggest that while they like quarterback Jalen Hurts, they're not married to him as the long-term starter. Further evidence was submitted Monday when they agreed to trade two of their first-rounders in April's draft (Nos. 16 and 19) along with the 194th overall pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for picks Nos. 18, 101 and 237 this year; a 2023 first-round pick; and a 2024 second-round pick.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

49K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy