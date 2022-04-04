ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 Masters Bets: Chalk, Value Picks, Odds and Predictions

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXPIm_0eykJM0s00

The field for the 2022 Masters Tournament is set and these are the golfers to consider when placing your wagers.

In April, the first weekend brings golf fans The Masters, played at Augusta National in Georgia each year. It almost coincides with the start of the baseball season, giving sports fans the sense that summer and warmth are on the way.

The Masters has been played for 88 years, with 85 events. Jack Nicklaus won at Augusta six times while also finishing second in four other contests. Tigers Woods has five victories over 22 tournaments and seven other top 10 finishes.

Here is a look at the last five winners at Augusta and their betting odds:

The Masters typically has a short field, with a portion of the entrants made up of past winners. The cut after two rounds is 50 players plus ties.

SI Sportsbook has a complete list of odds for the 2022 Masters.

Chalk

Jon Rahm (+1000)

Rahm comes into this event as the better favorite, thanks to his recent success at Augusta (Over the past four years, Rahm finished 4th, 9th, 7th, and 5th at Augusta while posting a remarkable 37 strokes under par over 64 rounds). His last win gave Rahm his first major victory at the US Open in June 2021. He played at his best in the most significant events last season (Masters – 5th, PGA Championship – 8th, Open Championship – 3rd, and the Tour Championship – 2nd). His 2022 season started with six top 21 finishes, highlighted by a second, third, and tenth.

Justin Thomas (+1400)

A couple of years ago, Thomas was “my guy” to chase for a Masters title. Unfortunately, he came out flat in Augusta in 2021 (21st) while looking off over the summer while dealing with the loss of his grandfather. Thomas's hasn’t won since The Players Championship in 2021. In his six trips to the Masters, he made the cut each time while placing once in the top 10 (4th in 2020). Over his past 20 rounds at Augusta, Thomas is 20 under par. He has six top 10s over his previous nine tournaments.

Dustin Johnson (+1500)

In 2022, Johnson hasn’t been able to turn in four excellent rounds to win a golf tournament. Over his previous six stroke-play events in which he made the cut, Johnson played well on Sunday (66, 67, 67, 73, 63, and 69) in five events. His game looked improved at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Championship (4th). After two rounds in the Masters last season, Johnson bowed out after dominating the field in 2020 (-20). From 2015 and 2019, he finished in the top 10 each year (6th, 10th, 4th, and 2nd) while being forced to withdraw before the 2017 tournament due to a fall.

I get the sense that Johnson is the player to beat at the top end. Rahm looks poised to win his first green jacket, while Thomas could fire on any given weekend.

Scott Scheffler (+1600) and Cameron Smith (+1600) have been in top form, and I highlighted both players in my Masters DFS article last week.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Best values by odds

Hideki Matsuyama (+3300)

Before last week, Matsuyama appeared to be a viable play at the Masters after winning in 2021. Unfortunately, he withdrew from the Valero Texas Open with a neck injury that clouds his status for this week’s event at Augusta.

Will Zalatoris (+3300)

In his first and only trip to the Masters, Zalatoris finished second, one stroke off the lead. He broke par every round, with his best showing coming on day 2 (68). Over his first two events in 2022, Zalatoris placed 6th and 2nd with a combined score of -34. His results have been flat over his last three stroke-play events (26th, 38th, and 26th).

Sam Burns (+4000)

Over the past eight months, Burns has been one of the better players on the PGA Tour. He picked up a pair of victories over his last 12 events with four other top 10s. However, Burns did lose his way over three tournaments in January and February, where he missed the cut each time. In his limited experience in the majors, Burns has been well off the pace (29th, 41st, 76th) while missing two cuts and one withdrawal. He will be making his first trip around Augusta, so there will be a learning curve. Burns has plenty of length to gain an edge on the par 5s, and his game is improving.

Joaquin Niemann (+4500)

Niemann has the game to win a major once he gains more experience in the big moments. Over his six rounds at the Masters, Niemann is 13 over par with a 40th place finish and a missed cut. His play has been up and down over his last seven tournaments, leading to a win, 5th, 6th, and three missed cuts. In 2021, Niemann played on the weekend in all four majors, but he failed to rank inside the top 30 in any event.

Patrick Reed (+5500)

Over his last five events, Reed has three missed cuts, followed by a 26th place finish and a 1-1-1 record in the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play event. He has a Masters title (2018) and success over the past two years (10th and 8th). Based on odds and recent success at Augusta, Reed looks to be worth a flier.

Corey Conners (+5500)

After an excellent finish (3rd) in the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play event, Conners looks poised to build off his recent success at Augusta (10th and 8th). He is 13 under par over his last eight rounds at the Masters, including four rounds in the 60s). Conners has three missed cuts, and two 11th place finishes in his eight completed events this year. His game is trending forward at the Masters and in 2022.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Euro of the week

Justin Rose (+8000)

Rose has been off his game over the past two seasons, but he does have a resume of success at the Masters (six top 10s over 16 events). His best results came in 2015 (2nd) and 2017 (2nd) while placing seventh last season. Since December, Rose played well in two tournaments (6th and 9th), but he did miss a pair of cuts over seven contests.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Check Out the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

More betting coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: Jordan Spieth earns a staggering amount of money per shot at Augusta National

Some things go without saying. Jordan Spieth being really, really good at Augusta National is one of those things. That said, it's still impressive to see just how good Spieth has been in the Masters when it's broken down by earnings. The folks over at Pickswise, a site that gives out free picks and betting insights, had a look at which players have made the most at the iconic venue since 2012, even breaking it down by shot-to-earnings ratio.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf.com

Masters 2022: Who is the Masters favorite?

You, the putting stats reader, may be worried. But he, the owner of a somewhat ghastly putting stat, is not. “I’m kind of getting tired of answering the same question every single week,” Jon Rahm said recently. “When you’re No. 1 off the tee and top 10 in strokes gained approach, my putting stats are not going to be top 20. It’s absolutely impossible unless I’m winning every single week by eight. Kind of how it goes.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Dear Phil Mickelson: A Letter from Augusta

Wherever you are, I hope it’s not too bad. I’m sure you’re curious to know how things are in Augusta, where you’ve spent quality time every April for 29 years. Bryson said you’ve gone dark, so hope you don’t mind my reaching out. Obviously,...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Independent

How can I watch the Masters this week?

The eyes of the golfing world turn to Augusta, Georgia for the 86th edition of The Masters - the first men’s major of the season.Hideki Matsuyama claimed his maiden green jacket 12 months ago at Augusta National, becoming the first Japanese golfer to win a major.The 30-year-old withdrew from the Valero Texas Open last weekend due to a neck issue and faces a late call on whether he is able to defend his title, while Tiger Woods will make a “gametime decision” about his participation.Woods has not played competitively since a serious car crash in February of last year, but...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Georgia State
Golf.com

Masters money: The 20 highest-earners in Masters history

Money probably isn’t the first thing on your mind when you tune into the Masters every April. The cash seems like the least exciting part of winning, falling behind the green jacket, honorary membership, the Champions Dinner, automatic invitations for the rest of your career and, oh, all of your childhood dreams coming true.
GOLF
BBC

Masters: Rory McIlroy feels 'less pressure' as he chases elusive Augusta win

Venue: Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia Date: 7-10 April. Coverage: Listen to commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on BBC Two and online. Rory McIlroy hopes being in "a different stage of life" can finally bring victory at...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seventh Woods
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Tiger Woods
CBS Sports

2022 Masters odds, picks, predictions: Tiger Woods projection by proven golf model that nailed U.S. Open

Patrons lined the fairways at Augusta National Golf Club to watch Tiger Woods practice earlier this week ahead of the 2022 Masters. Woods, a five-time Masters champion, played nine holes with Justin Thomas and Fred Couples, giving patrons a glimpse of what they can expect if he plays in the Masters 2022. Play gets underway from Augusta National on Thursday, with the first 2022 Masters tee times beginning at 8 a.m. ET. Woods is a 40-1 long shot to finish on top of the 2022 Masters leaderboard according to the latest 2022 Masters odds from Caesars Sportsbook.
GOLF
FOX Sports

The Masters: Here's everything you need to know

The Masters bills itself as "A Tradition Unlike Any Other" and there are reasons to back that up, reasons that go well beyond the green jacket that is awarded to its annual winner. In fact, the tournament is among the most storied in golf, and the setting at Augusta National...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masters Tournament#The Masters#Augusta National#Tigers Woods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

60K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy