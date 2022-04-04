ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Two Victims Identified In Sacramento Mass Shooting

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The families of Sergio Harris and DeVazia Turner have identified them as two of six victims who were killed Sunday morning (April 3) in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento.

Harris, 38, was a married father of two, who was slain in the killing, his family confirmed to ABC 10 . Turner, 29, lived in nearby Vacaville but was from Sacramento, his father, Frank Turner confirmed to the outlet.

DeVazia Turner "was just out having fun with his friends," at the time of the shooting, his father told Fox 40 News , adding that the two men were cousins .

Sacramento Police confirmed that three men and three women were fatally shot and a dozen others were injured over the weekend when gunfire erupted around 2 a.m. on K Street, just as the city's nightclubs and bars began letting out.

As of early Monday morning (April 4), authorities have not made any arrests in the shooting, but believe at least two gunmen are responsible for the 76 shots that went off in less than a minute.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

