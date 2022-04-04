ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Grammys red carpet: Saweetie, Haddish lead in pink, sparkle

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040CbE_0eykJGiW00

Bright pink and all-over metallics were the fashion stories of the Grammys red carpet led by Saweetie in fuchsia Valentino and Tiffany Haddish in sparkling one-shoulder Prada as the music crowd did Las Vegas proud with a show of wild, whimsical and meaningful looks.

