Here's Where Renovation Island Is Filmed

By Brenda Letellier
 2 days ago

Keeping up with the Baeumlers? Known for their numerous HGTV and DIY Canadian television programs, celebrity design duo Bryan and Sarah Baeumler discovered a dream come true location with their latest renovation show, "Renovation Island." Also known as "Island of Bryan" on HGTV Canada, the premiere of Season 4 most recently aired on March 27, 2022, and focuses on the ambitious task of renovating a neglected 1960's era beachfront resort on the largest isle of the Bahamas on South Andros, aka "The Sleeping Giant." The 10-acre property is located on the eastern side of an archipelago in the North Atlantic Ocean. On a vacation to the Bahamas in 2017, the Baeumlers, along with their four children, went on a day excursion and came across the abandoned beach resort, formerly known as the Emerald Palms Hotel.

On the market for several years, the couple paid approximately $2 million to purchase the land. With an original budget of $4 million, the couple has spent closer to $10 million or more on the complete makeover, per Forbes . Abandoned since 2011, the hotel was in extreme need of repairs and replacements, from corroded air conditioners to rotten wooden staircases. The family of six had a few minor setbacks during the projected six-month reno project, including hurricane Dorian that hit in 2019 and the start of the pandemic in 2020. Despite these unforeseen drawbacks, the luxury boutique resort, Caerula Mar Club , is currently open for business.

Be A Guest At The Baeumler's Caerula Mar Club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTegK_0eykJCBc00

With pristine ocean waters and white sandy shorelines, you can now stay at Bryan and Sarah Baeumler's breathtaking South Andros paradise resort. Only a 10-minute drive from the airport, the finished property consists of a block of 18 hotel rooms with ensuites, 22 private one and two-bedroom villas , and several amenities, including a gourmet restaurant, bar, clubhouse, swimming pool, and spa. You can get out into the blue with various complimentary watersports equipment like kayaks and paddleboards or take a ride around the island by bicycle. Order authentic international and Caribbean cuisines that feature fresh and locally harvested seafood. Other activities include diving certification with the Ocean Adventure Team, per Vue New Jersey . The Signature Collection Clubhouse Suites aren't bad either, featured as exclusive beachfront getaways with inclusive features like bright and posh décor, a minibar, Sarah Baeumler x Lovefresh bath & body products, and an oceanfront deck that gathers up to six people.

As the success of "Renovation Island" continues, the couple plans on developing more areas, such as an adjacent 30-acre territory that involves over a hundred residential condo properties to purchase, including a yacht-friendly marina. Whether it's rest and retreat or experience and explore, the Baeumler's Caerula Mar Club is a high-end tropical oasis sure to make you want to come back for more. Book your stay via the Caerula Mar Club website ; the resort is open to guests ages 16 and up.

House Digest

ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

