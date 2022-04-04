ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Likely snow in mountains this week, warm temps and possible rain elsewhere

By Chhun Sun chhun.sun@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQoCb_0eykJBIt00
University of Colorado Boulder student Alec Shelton jumps off an obstacle at Valmont Bike Park on Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Denver Gazette) Timothy Hurst

This week's forecast in Denver kicks off with cloudy skies and warm temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Meanwhile, the mountains west of the city could see up to three inches of snow through Wednesday.

Monday's forecast in Denver calls for a high near 68 degrees with relatively light winds. Rain could fall Tuesday — at a 30% chance — with a high near 61 degrees, the weather service says.

The rest of the week calls for sunny, breezy conditions with temps in the 50s and 60s.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 68. South southwest wind 5-13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a northwest wind 11-16 mph increasing to 20-25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15-24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Winter weather returns this week with rain, ice and snow

It may be spring, but winter weather is making a return this week. Gusty easterly winds of 10-20 mph that will continue over the next few days. After an initial round of rain moving through east central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin early Monday, wet conditions return Monday night which will impact travel.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC San Diego

Rain Possible This Weekend as San Diego County Temps Get More Chilly

Sheena Parveen's Morning Forecast for Thursday, March 17, 2022. Mild temperatures will give way to cooler conditions this weekend and will even be accompanied by a chance for some showers in San Diego County. Conditions will steadily become chillier as the week progresses, with the possibility of rain Saturday night...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Boulder, CO
KSLA

Torrential rain and possible severe weather early Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! A line of strong and severe storms moved into the region overnight bringing reports of wind damage as well as a potential tornado or two in East Texas. For most of the viewing area we have been dealing with torrential rain overnight as the line of thunderstorms has slowed considerably. As we go through the morning hours we are expecting more strong and potential severe weather across the southern tier of the ArkLaTex along with very heavy rain before we start to see our weather improve as we head into the afternoon hours. Once we get through the rain and storms this morning we should be in good shape the rest of the week and really should have a great weekend forecast with highs in the 70s with little humidity.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#West Wind#Mountains#West Northwest
AccuWeather

April Fools: Spring snow creates wintry scenes in France

The calendar has flipped to April, but residents across France stepped out the door on Friday to a burst of cold air and snow. Forecasters say a broad storm over south-central Europe unleashed the wintry weather mere days after spring warmth enveloped the region. In downtown Paris, the lightly falling...
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Warmer temps this week

Highs will hover mostly in the 60s this week, with a sharp dip in temperatures on Sunday, the National Weather Service said. It’ll be sunny through Saturday. Today’s high will hit 54. Lows will drop to 30 tonight. Highs will reach 59 on Tuesday, 64 on Wednesday, and...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Rutherford Source

Weather: Warm Temps, Wind Advisory, Storms Approach

A windy, warm afternoon is in store for Middle Tennesseans. We are watching an approaching storm system and the NWS has issued a Wind Advisory until 10:00 tonight and may be extended as gusty winds are predicted through Wednesday. Localized flooding is possible overnight and into tomorrow. Severe Storm risk...
ENVIRONMENT
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Temps warm up as we start the week

A decent southwest wind has helped our temperatures overnight. We’ve warmed up since midnight, going from 37 to 41 degrees over the last 4 or 5 hours. We may dip back into the 30s before sunrise, but many will start the day near 40 degrees. The southwest wind will be present today as well, from 10-15 miles per hour in addition to mostly sunny skies should help us to our daytime high of 64° around 4pm. Yesterday morning at 6am it was 6°. In 34 hours, we will have warmed nearly 60 degrees. The warmup is not done there. The next 5 days see a run at 70s and our next decent chance of rain...and guess what, it’s on a Thursday (and Friday). Have a great Sunday!
ENVIRONMENT
Elko Daily Free Press

Shot of snow in mountains, warming trend ahead

ELKO – Lamoille Canyon received several inches of new snow from the latest weekend storm but much of it could be melting soon. The SNOTEL site at Upper Lamoille Canyon measured 7 inches of new snow for a total depth of 39 inches. Green Mountain in the south Rubies saw only 3 inches for a total of 27.
ELKO, NV
CBS42.com

Temps Trending Up; More Rain This Week

TONIGHT: Temperatures again dip below freezing under a clear sky. It won’t get as cold as last night, though. Morning lows reach the low 30s. MONDAY: Just a few clouds roll through in the late afternoon. Another dry day, and temperatures climb back to average for this time of year.
ENVIRONMENT
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy