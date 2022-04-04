ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US car sales dropped in the first-quarter by 12-percent

By Kayleigh Thomas
 2 days ago

(WWLP) – Car sales in the US are dropping from last year, that’s according to new numbers from major manufacturers.

New car sales dropped about 12-percent in the first quarter, compared with a year ago.

New car shortage, used car prices rise

The global computer chip shortage continued to slow factory production with high consumer demand. Many automakers expect improvement during the second half of the year.

