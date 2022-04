Fair season is quickly approaching in New York State. There are tons of county fairs happening all over the state. Also, the Great New York State Fair has announced many of the entertainment acts that will be hitting the stage. No matter how old you are, there is always something fun to do at the fair. Many of the fairs are agricultural, so they have animal shows and competitions. In addition, there are rides, shows, entertainment, and of course we can't forget - THE FOOD!

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO