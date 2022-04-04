Matty Stevens a doubt for Forest Green’s clash with Mansfield

Matty Stevens will be assessed ahead of Forest Green’s clash with Mansfield.

Striker Stevens limped off 15 minutes into Saturday’s game against Scunthorpe.

Josh March came on to replace him and could start against the Stags.

There are no other concerns for boss Rob Edwards and his table-topping side.

Rhys Oates will be monitored by Mansfield.

The Stags forward was taken off against Northampton with a tight thigh.

Manager Nigel Clough confirmed that Jamie Murphy is a doubt after sustaining a thigh injury.

Defender James Perch will also be checked after missing the win against the Cobblers due to illness.

