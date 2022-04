GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's almost April and West Michigan is still dealing with snowfall in our forecasts!. So here's the big question... when will it finally end?. Well, I have both good and bad news for the prospects of finally being able to put the snow gear back into storage for the season. The good, we have passed our average last one-inch plus snowfall date as of this week. The bad, we can get accumulating snowfall as late as mid-May, so don't be that optimistic that we have seen our last flakes.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO