ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Going to Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City? Here are 7 artists you don't want to miss.

By Paris Barraza, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 2 days ago

A blues artist with a haunting sound. A local artist with a growing ear for jazz. A Grammy-nominated artist with music that reaches listeners regardless of language.

The countdown has begun to Mission Creek Festival , which boasts a three-day lineup of 47 musicians and literary artists, ranging from the Los Angeles-based experimental band Son Lux to the Chicago pop-band Beach Bunny.

Iowa City's annual music and literary festival makes its return Thursday after its 2020 cancelation and its reimagining in 2021 as Mission Creek Duos .

It can be difficult to determine who you want to see with so many performers. So, here are seven artists to catch this weekend at Mission Creek Festival.

Adia Victoria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrZL9_0eykHBET00

Known for her “gothic blues” style, singer-songwriter Adia Victoria told Nashville’s WNXP in 2021 that when she first heard blues singer Skip James in at age 21, she felt as if a part of herself had been given back to her .

Victoria told the Press-Citizen that the realized people are more than one thing at any one time.

“I felt like that's what the blues gave back to me, it was my ability to inhabit all these selves that I had to repress because of religion, my upbringing, society,” she said. “Conservative Southern culture, they kind of dwindle you down to one acceptable surface-self and you try and exist there, and it's just so thin and hollow.”

Victoria is from South Carolina and resides in Nashville. Through the course of her songwriting, Victoria has explored her relationship to the South in works like 2020’s “South Gotta Change,” where she confronted the region and writes she is prepared to drag it into the light.

Victoria wrote her third album, “A Southern Gothic,” in Paris before the COVID-19 pandemic and while she worked at an Amazon warehouse and was unable to perform with her band.

She said she couldn’t allow herself to use those things as an excuse not to create.

“Writing ‘Southern Gothic,’ I realized everything around me is up for fair game to dissect and turn into art. I just had to learn while writing that record and coming out of recording and writing that record that the whole world around me is just a story waiting to be told,” she said. “From a blade of grass to a drive to work, it's like there's a story there. It's my job as an artist to keep looking for it.”

When: Saturday at 6 p.m.

Where: Big Grove Brewery

Alyx Rush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTK6B_0eykHBET00

Alyx Rush is a familiar name in the eastern Iowa and Quad Cities music scene.

Rush has performed with Anthony Worden & the Illiterati, musician Avery Mossman and is collaborating with local songwriter and producer Jim Swim on a four-song EP.

Rush began as a pop artist and has since evolved into R&B. He told the Press-Citizen his sound has changed thanks to the talented, collaborative artists he has met.

He credited Iowa City musician Blake Shaw, a double bass player, vocalist and composer/arranger, for opening up his ears to jazz.

“Jazz has come into a lot of my sound now,” Rush said. “It's amazing to see how each person I work with just switches it up a little bit. They bring in their world to my world and it just collides in the best ways.”

The first-time Mission Creek performer released his latest single, “Body Rock,” in 2021.

“(The song) is just me laying it out there, just letting myself express how in love I am,” he said.

Rush wrote his first song at age 15. He recorded it in New York and, through that experience, was taught how to listen to a track and hear the emotion he put into his vocals.

“That was definitely a big turning point for me as an artist,” he said.

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Englert Theatre

Tameka Cage Conley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jwhBs_0eykHBET00

Literary artist and educator Tameka Cage Conley is the recipient of numerous honors : a Lewis Simpson Distinguished Dissertation Award, the Truman Capote Fellowship, a bronze medal in the Society and Social Justice category at the New York Festival Film, and TV Awards for her libretto —  to name a few.

Her pursuit of literature began in her youth in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Cage Conley told the Press-Citizen in an email that her great-grandmother was an “excellent storyteller” who told Cage Conley about her life, including what she experienced during the Jim Crow era South and the challenges her family faced.

She said she was praised for being an excellent reader at a young age. She recalled how she stood before congregations and recited speeches for Easter, and favored English classes.

The author said over time, reading and writing were “the only artforms in which I wanted to devote myself,” leading to a bachelor’s and doctorate in English and a master’s in creative writing from the Iowa Writers’ Workshop.

“I understand myself only as a literary artist, a creative intellectual, and a writer devoted to pursuing excellent craft at its highest achievement,” she said. “I have stories in me that deserve to be told and cannot be in the manner I seek to tell them unless I take on and take in the burdensome, tumultuous, exhilarating and triumphant calling and vocation of writing artistically.”

Cage Conley is an assistant professor of English and creative writing at Oxford College of Emory University. She is working on her debut novel, “You, Your Father,” which “traces the unjust deaths and murder of six generations of Black men and boys.”

Cage Conley said the impetus for “You, Your Father" stems from the story her great-grandmother told about her great-uncle, Donald Gene Williams. Williams had been apprehended and beaten in the 1960s by the Shreveport Police Department, Cage Conley said.

“When I did not know it, my great-grandmother planted the seeds of this novel within me by bearing witness to the traumatic injustice enacted against her family,” she said.

The literary artist is also working on a poem in response to sculptor and printmaker Elizabeth Catlett’s “Harlem Woman.” She was one of the first three master of fine arts graduates from UI, and the first African American woman to receive the degree. The poem is commissioned by D.K. Nnuro, curator of special projects at the Stanley Museum of Art, and will be published in the museum's inaugural catalog, which will feature Iowa Writers' Workshop alumnae's responses to the museum.

“My presence at the University of Iowa and as a graduate of the distinguished Iowa Writers' Workshop would have been impossible without her legacy, of which I am fortunate to be a part; to write in communion with her work is not only a dream come true but a remarkable privilege and a cherished honor in my career as a literary artist,” Cage Conley said.

When: Saturday 4:45-5:45 p.m.

Where: The Tuesday Agency

Dos Santos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3QOF_0eykHBET00

Formed in 2013, Dos Santos is a five-person band from Chicago performing Latin alternative music, at times delving into groovy, psychedelic sounds and occasionally reminiscent of surfer-rock.

Dos Santos’ music is never quite the same because band members Alex Chávez, Peter Vale, Daniel Villarreal-Carrillo, Jaime Garza and Nathan Karagianis all have unique musical influences they bring forth, Vale told the Press-Citizen.

Vale said that Dos Santos’ music often starts with a small idea.

“City of Mirrors” is Dos Santos’ fourth album, released in 2021. The quintet worked with producer Elliot Bergman, part of the band Wild Belle, who Vale said was like the sixth band member. The song “City of Mirrors” is about Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, Vale said.

“A lot of our songs are rooted in social justice. It may not be directly referenced. But it's definitely informed by social justice,” he said.

Vale said when people look at Dos Santos onstage, they see “five brothers” who’ve been together for some time.

“You're looking at five people on stage who have really understood what it is to make a musical relationship work, and I really think that comes through in the music,” he said.

When: Saturday at 11:30 p.m.

Where: Gabe's

Arooj Aftab

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ycpYG_0eykHBET00

Music has been part of Arooj Aftab’s life since childhood.

The singer, composer and music producer told the Press-Citizen that there was always music on while she was growing up. Her father was learning the harmonium and her mother loved to sing.

Aftab lived in Saudi Arabia before moving to Lahore, Pakistan, at age 11.

She had been playing the guitar and writing songs, though Aftab said she was shy about her work.

But two covers, and the positive responses she received from then, affirmed her decision to pursue music: An early 1990s Pakistani hip-hop song and Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which went viral before the days of YouTube.

Aftab, a graduate of Berklee College of Music, self-released her first album “Bird Under Water” in 2014, something that was hard to put out independently but something she is still proud of, she said.

Eight years later, Aftab is a two-time Grammy nominee, up for Best New Artist and Best Global Performance for her song “Mohabbat” for the 64th Grammy Awards. The song also made former President Barack Obama’s 2021 summer playlist .

Aftab’s third album, “Vulture Prince,” took the musician about 3½ years to make. The album has been praised since its release last year.

“’Vulture Prince’s recognition is off the charts for me, but I feel like in my humble and honest way, I've been making music that has felt really good and important to me and I've been receiving really nice praise for it as well along the way,” she said.

Aftab, whose music is largely in Urdu, said the Mission Creek Festival audience shouldn’t worry about not knowing what the words mean.

“I have tried very hard to make the music in a way that it emotes a lot without really having to guide you lyrically,” she said. “So, I would just say that is kind of the intention of the work, of the music, so that it immerses you on a level that is beyond tradition and language. So just feel open and feel free to that.”

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Englert Theatre

Tré Burt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Crink_0eykHBET00

The Nashville-based musician Tré Burt is currently “undoing everything” he has done.

“I had an idea of what I wanted to do, or maybe an idea of what other people wanted me to do and now I'm just undoing those learned habits and trying to find a different place to start from,” he said.

Burt released his sophomore album “You, Yeah You” in 2021. The singer-songwriter is from California and said his older brother played guitar long before he had “any understanding of what a guitar was.”

Burt would take the guitar while his brother was at work and play it.

The singer-songwriter said he draws from sounds of folk music a lot older than 1960s — clarifying that while his sound has been likened to Bob Dylan’s, it goes beyond that.

Burt said he listens to a variety of music, and hip-hop is one of his favorite genres. He is still trying to figure out when music was something he wanted to pursue.

“One day you can just find yourself that you slipped into doing this thing long enough that you might as well continue doing it,” he said.

His debut album, “Caught It From The Rye,” in 2020 and “You, Yeah You” share something in common: his truth.

The artist, who will perform at Mission Creek Festival for the first time this year, said he debated with himself if he wanted the songs on his second album to be about his own experiences.

“(In 2020) the world was seemingly ending figuratively and physically, and I just wanted to be as honest with myself, if that was the case, as possible in the songs that I was writing,” he said.

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Riverside Theatre

Sasha TAQʷŠƏBLU LaPointe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFq3x_0eykHBET00

Sasha taqwšəblu LaPointe comes from storytellers.

LaPointe, who comes from the Upper Skagit and Nooksack Indian tribes of the Coast Salish peoples, told the Press-Citizen that from an early age she was connected to her Coast Salish culture.

Her great-grandmother was a celebrated storyteller in her tribe and spent most of her life assisting the Lushootseed language revitalization, transcribing and creating a written version of the language.

Being around to hear her great-grandmother’s storytelling influenced LaPointe at a young age.

In her teenage years, LaPointe was increasingly captivated by the underground Seattle music scene, particularly punk, which opened her up to a world of feminist bands, performance art and spoken word that also guided LaPointe to becoming the writer she is now, she said.

LaPointe’s “Red Paint: The Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk” was published in March. LaPointe, who received a master’s in creative nonfiction and poetry from the Institute of American Indian Arts, said her first manuscript was written during her time in graduate school.

“It was just my attempt at telling my story, as a survivor, as someone who grew up on a small reservation and also fell in love with music and all of that,” she said. “But writing that book, a lot of things came undone for me, like I wasn't really prepared at the aftermath of what unlocking certain memories would do.”

She received interest from publishers and agents, but it would never go further than that. LaPointe took a break from writing, joined a band, waited tables and bartended until she healed from the experience of writing that first manuscript.

“Red Paint” became LaPointe’s journey of healing, and incorporates the stories of not only her great-grandmother, but other women in her ancestry.

“I knew (these women) had something to teach me,” she said.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Where: Prairie Lights

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or (319) 519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Going to Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City? Here are 7 artists you don't want to miss.

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Like a Rolling Stone” by Bob Dylan

Perhaps the most recognizable and popular song by the legendary American songwriter and performer Bob Dylan, “Like a Rolling Stone” certainly crystalized the artist going electric. With it, the folk lifestyle and image he’d cultivated went in the rear-view mirror. The Origins. Dylan first released “Like a...
MUSIC
The Independent

Meet Jon Batiste, new Grammy winner with plenty going on

Jon Batiste wears so many hats he may need a closet for them all — recording artist, bandleader, musical director, film composer, museum creative director and scion of New Orleans musical royalty. The multi-instrumentalist won five Grammys on Sunday and despite being on TV all week, not many people may know fully. HE'S GOT ‘SOUL’Batiste composed music, consulted on and arranged songs for Pixar's animated film “Soul,” a mid-life crisis movie mixed with a New York jazz fantasia and a body-swap comedy. He won a Golden Globe for the music alongside Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine...
CELEBRITIES
wfit.org

In their latest album, Parquet Courts remain hard to define

Parquet Courts are a rock band. They're a post-punk band. A garage-rock band. They're a bit experimental. They're kind of funky? On their latest album, Sympathy For Life, they remain hard to define, bringing in more synths, keyboards and dance than ever before — but as always, that array of sounds forms the foundation for lyricist Andrew Savage's razor-sharp poetry.
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

10 Questions: Kathy Valentine on Writing, Women and Music, and Life with (and Without) The Go-Gos

It’s not easy being a pioneer, especially if you’re a woman. Growing up idolizing The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, and Led Zepellin, when Kathy Valentine joined The Go-Gos as bassist in 1980, the band embodied something they hadn’t seen at the time: an all-female band who played their own instruments. Today, a band made up entirely of women is more of an anomaly than reality, yet the role women have within the music industry has expanded immensely since the earlier days of The Go-Gos.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa City, IA
Society
State
Louisiana State
Local
Iowa Society
City
Iowa City, IA
State
South Carolina State
American Songwriter

10 Concerts Coming to New York You Don’t Want to Miss

APR 2 – Kings Theatre Brooklyn. Morris Day isn’t letting the simple fact that he can no longer legally use his name “Morris Day and The Time” slow him down. The 64-year-old performer will make his way to Brooklyn, NY on April 1 and take his show to Kings Theatre. With hits like “Jungle Love,” “Jerk Out,” and “The Bird” and backed up by The Time, the show is sure to keep the crowd on their feet all night long.
musictimes.com

John Swenson Cause of Death Revealed: Pioneer Rock Journalist Dead at 71

Pioneer rock journalist John Swenson passed away recently at 71 years old. Per Variety, the veteran rock journalist died last Mar. 28, 2022, Monday at his home in Brooklyn, New York. John Swenson's cause of death is attributed to his cancer, which he has been battling for several years already.
BROOKLYN, NY
Rolling Stone

Father John Misty Ponders Empire, Decay, and Val Kilmer on ‘The Next 20th Century’

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/5): Father John Misty has announced a headlining tour in support of his upcoming album, Chloë and The Next 20th Century. The North American run will kick off July 31 at Red Rocks outside Denver, Colorado, and wrap Oct. 8 at the DPAC in Durham, North Carolina. Suki Waterhouse will provide support throughout must of the trek, while the Red Rocks show will feature FJM alongside the Colorado Symphony, and the gig at Radio City Hall in New York City will boast the New York Pops. Tickets for the shows will go on...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adia Victoria
WNYC

'Everything Everywhere All At Once,' Steve Earle Sings Miners' Stories on 'Ghosts of West Virginia,' and Spring Vibes

"Everything Everywhere All At Once" is a mind-bending action comedy movie from music video-turned-feature film directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. It follows Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Wang, a laundromat owner who must finish her taxes and also save the multiverse. Ke Huy Quan plays her kindhearted husband, Waymond, and he joins us to discuss the film alongside actor James Hong.
MUSIC
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

335
Followers
325
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy