Suffolk County school bus camera program generates $12 million in fines from motorists

YAPHANK, N.Y. - Suffolk County Police announced a series of drug busts Wednesday. Investigators say officers took 1,000 grams of cocaine, more than 650 grams of fentanyl, and eight illegal guns off the streets. They say the busts are the result of nine targeted narcotics investigations. "Guns and drugs are a poison in our community, and we are here today to say loud and clear that anyone who chooses to peddle drugs or possess an illegal firearm, you will be held accountable," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. Nearly $100,000 in drug money was also recovered. Investigators say some of the busts were the result of information supplied by the community, and they encourage people to call in tips.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO