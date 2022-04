NIMBY surfers despair as exclusive Central Coast beaches open to the public. April 1, 2022Updated: April 1, 2022 10:54 a.m. A few weeks ago, I tried to get into Hollister Ranch, an ultra-exclusive development of multi-million-dollar properties along California’s Central Coast. Each one sits comfortably on tens of acres above an 8.5-mile stretch of white sand beach, various coveted surf breaks and dramatic cliffs. Located just a half-hour north of Santa Barbara, the area is one of the remaining unblemished surf spots on the California coast.

