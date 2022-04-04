ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

Salem For All project strives to make local art scene accessible to low-income residents

By Dianne Lugo, Salem Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
Statesman Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2fff_0eykGAxR00

About eight years ago, Michael Mann learned about a new program in Portland: Art for All.

It was a new partnership between the city and local arts and culture programs and music organizations that offered $5 tickets to classical music performances to low-income residents. A total of 1,410 discounted tickets were sold during the initial six-month run of the program.

Mann thought it was the kind of program Salem could benefit from, too.

In 2013, Salem for All launched a website offering low-income residents discounted tickets to theater, dance and music performances, as well as some classes. In a weekly newsletter and at salemforall.org, it also shares information about free opportunities in Salem and around the state.

The negotiated reduced-price admissions are available to all Oregonians with Oregon Trail Cards. The state distributes the cards to qualifying individuals for programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and TANF cash benefits. More than 22,000 households in Marion County receive Oregon Trail benefits. Statewide, one in six Oregonians use the SNAP food assistance program.

Participating organizations are listed on the organization's website. To get a discounted ticket, qualifying individuals can present their Oregon Trail card at the box office or wherever tickets are being sold and request at least two tickets. Some organizations offer more.

The goal is to foster a community where everyone is able to participate in the fun things happening in the community, Mann said.

“Salem for All is about helping people grow,” he said, saying that watching a play, listening to a concert or visiting an art gallery all provide opportunities to grow and participate in the community.

Mann said he is excited by the growth of the program over the years and the expansion of the coalition of participating organizations. The growth represents many calls to various arts organizations to invite them to partner with Salem for All.

Salem for All connects people who have the resources and privilege in Salem and channels their resources to the underserved population, Mann said.

"Underserved people deserve peace and joy in their life," he said.

When Salem for All turned a year old in 2014, the website was averaging about 15 hits a day. Last month, there were days with up to 50 visitors.

The organization has more than 100 partners now, Mann said, including the Salem Musician Alliance, KMUZ, the Keizer Homegrown Theatre, Marion County Master Gardener Association, Travel Salem and the Oregon Symphony Association in Salem.

“As we see it, that’s helping as many people that might visit a doctor’s office or a smallish coffee shop,” Mann wrote in an update. “Helping 50 people a day improve their lives is very satisfying for us.”

He expects the number to continue to grow as more programs are added and as Salem for All partners attempt to bounce back from COVID-19 restrictions.

Salem for All remains a part-time job for Mann. He currently lives on a farm in Shaw but is deeply dedicated to the project.

Mann grew up in Salem, attending Salem's St. Joseph Catholic School, Serra Catholic High, and McNary High before attending Lewis and Clark College in Portland.

Salem for All members are currently working on spreading the word about the program. They are also working on partnering with organizations like the Union Gospel Mission to extend more opportunities to people experiencing homelessness in the city.

Comments / 2

Related
Middletown Press

‘Local legends’ art project connects youth with Middletown community

MIDDLETOWN — Young children and their families will have a creative opportunity to make a mark on their neighborhood during an artistic collaboration with the nearby Free Center Middletown that will drive home the issue of student safety. The initiative, called “Spring Free,” refers to the road where the...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WOOD

Grand Rapids Public Museum is now a ‘Museum for All’ with $2 admission for low-income families!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at the Grand Rapids Public Museum have recently joined the ‘Museums for All’ Access Program with hopes of reaching more families. By being a part of ‘Museums for All,’ Grand Rapids Public Museum will be able to help support those in our community that are receiving food assistance by offering them reduced admission. Families receiving these benefits will present their SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card and receive a minimal fee of $2 per person, up to four people.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem, OR
Entertainment
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Salem, OR
Portland, OR
Entertainment
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Salem, OR
Government
City
Mcnary, OR
WNBF News Radio 1290

Governor Hochul Announces Binghamton Low-Income Housing Project

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is announcing an $8.4 million affordable housing development in an area of Binghamton north of Main Street. The Governor March 15 said federal and state low-income housing tax credits, weatherization assistance, State Community Renewal funds, NYSERA funds and money from the City of Binghamton will go to the development of 23 energy-efficient affordable apartments in seven parcels in the North of Main Street Revitalization district.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WMDT.com

Working sewage system heading to Kent County low-income residents

DOVER, Del. – For almost 20 years, plans have been in the works in Kent County for a septic evacuation project to bring clean water and a working sewage system to residents. “We need to raise the standards of living for them in place, these are the things that just make their quality of life so much better,” says Jody Sweeney, Commissioner for Levy Courts in the 5th District for Kent County.
KENT COUNTY, DE
North Country Public Radio

Federal program increases internet access for low-income New Yorkers

Over 100,000 New York families have signed up for a federal broadband subsidy program. The program gives eligible low-income families a $30 monthly discount on internet service. "The past two years have reminded us how crucial reliable and affordable broadband is, so we can stay connected to family, work, school,...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Oregon Symphony#Classical Music#Nutrition#Oregonians#Oregon Trail Cards#Tanf
KPLC TV

The Heartbeat Tour makes finding local art easier

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Art comes in all forms, shapes, and sizes. And the Heartbeat Tour is trying to make it easier to find local artists in Southwest Louisiana. When the COVID-19 pandemic sent us all home in 2020, many people picked up old hobbies and started new ones. Some turned to art, and have continued to use their talents.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Winston-Salem Journal

Ask SAM: Why can only low-income residents be reimbursed for evacuation expenses?

Q: I am a resident in the area that was evacuated (during the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant fire). Not one time during the evacuation and while we were evacuated do I remember anyone saying, ‘Evacuate only if you are a low-income resident.’ Now that they are giving out money, they are saying it is for low-income residents. We were all told to evacuate. Regardless of anyone’s income, this was not a planned event, this was not a planned expense, and I feel everyone should be reimbursed for their inconvenience. The way they are handling it is not right.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
KULR8

Local Resident works with FWP to make Missoula 'bear smart'

MISSOULA, Mont. - One Missoula resident is using her passion for wildlife to try and help Montana Fish Wildlife & Parks (FWP) make the community “Bear Smart.”. This comes as FWP officials said bear sightings have become more common around Missoula in recent years. FWP officials have identified 25...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
WDVM 25

Unity Campaign fundraises for 37 WV organizations

EASTERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — The United Way of the Eastern Panhandle needs your help to raise $400,000 and you only have a few days left! The united way of the eastern panhandle is about halfway through the unity campaign, a 12-day fund-raising event that will support 37 organizations in the eastern panhandle. According to […]
CHARITIES
Statesman Journal

Statesman Journal

2K+
Followers
773
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

 http://statesmanjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy