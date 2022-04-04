ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Films starring Will Smith reportedly put on hold after Oscars slap

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Debt_0eykFnDr00

(NEXSTAR) – Netflix and Sony have reportedly put movies Will Smith was set to appear in on hold after the actor slapped comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars.

The Netflix film “Fast and Loose” was already looking for a new director after David Leitch – who directed “Deadpool 2” and executive produced two John Wick movies – withdrew from the project a week before the Academy Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter . After Smith slapped Rock, the movie and its search for a new director were put on pause.

“Fast and Loose” was set to follow a criminal who lost his memory after an attack, Variety reports . The character is then forced to learn about his two identities, one as a wealthy crime lord and the other as an undercover CIA agent.

Chris Rock’s brother slams Will Smith for Oscars slap

Additionally, a source tells The Hollywood Reporter that while Smith received 40 pages of the script before the Oscars, Sony is also pausing production of “Bad Boys 4.” As he’d done in other films in the “Bad Boys” franchise, Smith was set to star as Mike Lowrey, IMDb shows .

Smith is also starring in Apple TV+’s “Emancipation,” a drama following a runaway slave who joins the Union Army, according to Variety . While it has a 2022 release date, The Hollywood Reporter says “Emancipation” remains in post-production.

Apple, Netflix, and Sony have not yet commented on the statuses of these projects.

Police offered to arrest Will Smith over slap, Oscars producer says

At the Oscars just a week ago, Smith walked onto the stage after Rock joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and slapped him. A short time later, Smith won the best actor award for his role in “King Richard.”

Smith, who issued a public apology a day after the Oscars, resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday. In a statement sent to NewsNation through the actor’s publicist, Smith said he will “fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

Rock declined to file charges and, during his first public appearance at a comedy show in Boston, said he was “still processing” what had happened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Leitch
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
The Hollywood Reporter

Academy Member Peter Kurland to Resign Over Oscars Telecast Controversy (Exclusive)

Peter Kurland, a four-time Oscar-nominated sound mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with the Coen brothers, plans to resign from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial decision not to present eight categories — including film editing, original score and best sound — live during the Oscars broadcast. “I can’t imagine a purpose for staying in an organization that doesn’t respect my craft anymore,” Kurland tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I tried to resign today, and they sent me back an email asking me to hold off until next week.”More from The Hollywood ReporterChina to Skip Oscars...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
In Style

Rihanna Shared a New Selfie of Her Bump in a Cropped T-Shirt and Super Low-Rise Jeans

Rihanna is officially in her third trimester of pregnancy, and shared a new bump selfie to mark the milestone. After revealing that her baby is almost here during a recent interview with Elle, the singer showed off her growing stomach in a cropped graphic T-shirt and low-rise jeans on her Instagram Stories, capturing what could be the very last days of her pregnancy. While panning the camera from her backside to her belly, Rih giggled and captioned the video, "Takin 'booty do' to new levels. #PreggoAF."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Nexstar#The Academy Awards#Cia#Apple Tv#The Union Army
TODAY.com

Angela Bassett says the 'Black Panther' sequel will 'top' the 1st film

Angela Bassett appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and briefly teased what fans can expect from the highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel. When host Ellen DeGeneres asked Bassett if she could provide a few small details about the upcoming film, the actor initially replied, “Not one single thing.”
MOVIES
Collider

Keanu Reeves Movies Including 'Matrix' and 'John Wick' Pulled From Chinese Platforms

At least two Chinese streaming platforms have taken down 19 films starring Keanu Reeves, after the actor appeared in a Tibet-related concert organized by a non-profit affiliated with the Dalai Lama. Tencent Video and iQiyi have taken down major films in the Matrix and John Wick franchises, among others, the Los Angeles Times was the first to report.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
Variety

Lionsgate Sells Jennifer Lopez Romantic Comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ to Amazon Prime Video

Click here to read the full article. “Shotgun Wedding,” a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, is forgoing a traditional theatrical release and is instead heading to Amazon Prime Video. Lionsgate, which produced “Shotgun Wedding” and intended to open the movie in theaters, sold U.S. rights to the streamer. Prime Video previously acquired international rights for the amorous action-comedy in several key territories. “Shotgun Wedding” was scheduled to hit the big screen on June 29, but it’s now unclear when the film will land on Prime Video. Since release plans have not been finalized, sources say there’s a chance the...
MOVIES
Washington Post

William Hurt, Oscar-winning star of 1980s films, dies at 71

William Hurt, a leading man of 1980s Hollywood who rose to stardom as a cocky but indolent lawyer in “Body Heat,” won an Oscar for playing a gay man jailed under a South American dictatorship in “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and later established himself as a versatile, mold-breaking character actor, died March 13 at his home in Portland, Ore. He was 71.
PORTLAND, OR
IndieWire

Netflix Halts Development of Will Smith Movie ‘Fast and Loose’ — Report

Click here to read the full article. When Will Smith charged the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last Sunday, the film world instantly began speculating about how the altercation would affect the star’s career. While Smith received a standing ovation when he won his first Oscar less than an hour later, it was unclear how much studios and fans would embrace future projects Smith was developing. The first domino to fall was Smith’s membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy acted first, launching a formal review of Smith’s conduct with expulsion...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Nicolas Cage Reveals to Warner Bros. He Wants To Join 'The Batman' Sequel as Villain, Egghead

Nicolas Cage might just be entering into the world of DC Comics for his next career move. In a message to Warner Bros. executives, Cage told reporters at SXSW that he is interested in taking on the role of the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While a sequel has yet to be announced, Cage is putting his hat in the ring, just in case. In the interview, Cage discussed the upcoming releasingstating, “We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.”
MOVIES
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
485K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy