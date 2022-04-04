ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

This year’s Remarkable Women winner announced

By Jen Steer
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Throughout Women’s History Month, FOX 8 News highlighted women in our area making a difference as part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative.

On Monday, we announced this year’s local Remarkable Women winner, Barbara Bradford-Williams, who will receive $1,000 for her charity.

She runs a carryout in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood, but when the pandemic hit and restaurants were forced to closed, she saw a need in her community.

Bradford-Williams and her staff started putting together lunches for neighborhood children. The operation expanded to 500 lunches a day in Slavic Village, Mount Pleasant and more.

When she ran out of space, she rented an old convenience store down the street. It’s now JB’s Lunch and Literacy , but children know it as the Funhouse. Visiting children get a meal, homework help and fun activities like Zumba.

Bradford-Williams is all about filling the need for nearby kids. From school uniforms to visits from Santa, she makes it happen.

“They need somewhere to go, somebody, they can trust, somebody who is helping them, somewhere they can get the resources school supplies, bookbags. We do it all,” she said.

