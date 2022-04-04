ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camano Island, WA

Officials: gray whale found stranded on Camano Island

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — Officials are responding to a dead gray whale found beached on the west side of Camano Island.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration Fisheries West Coast Region posted about the massive stranded mammal, saying a necropsy would be performed. The agency posted photos of the animal belly-up on a rocky beach, the Everett Herald reported.

The whale will be left on-site for “land-based natural decomposition” so nutrients return to the ecosystem, according to a tweet.

Since 2019, gray whales along the West Coast and Alaska have been experiencing an “unusual mortality event.” Since then, more and more of the animals have been getting stranded and dying. That includes one 43-foot-long gray whale that washed ashore near Harborview Park in Everett three years ago.

According to NOAA data, there have been 259 gray whale strandings in the United States since 2019. Another 251 occurred along Mexico in the same time period. So far this year, three of the four gray whale strandings in the U.S. have been in Washington.

Researchers are still trying to figure out what’s behind the deaths.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Rare 207-Year-Old Whaling Shipwreck Found in the Gulf of Mexico: 'Critical Discovery'

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced the findings of a fascinating discovery this week. The remains of a 19th century shipwreck have been identified as those of the Industry, a two-masted, 64-foot whaling ship that sank in 1836, NOAA revealed in a news release Wednesday. The remains were discovered about 70 nautical miles off the mouth of the Mississippi River in the Gulf of Mexico on February 25.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Everett, WA
Lifestyle
City
Camano Island, WA
Whiskey Riff

A 460 Year Old Hunting Bow Was Found In Alaska

The long history of hunting is important. It’s something we have done forever to feed our families, friends and ourselves. Hunting is much more then going after an animal, it’s sharing the experiences, having an incredible encounter with an animal that you actually love and respect more than is imaginable.
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

3-Year-Old Alaskan Boy Reels In Monster Fish

There’s just something about seeing videos of young kids experiencing the great outdoors. Making great memories, learning along the way and having a good time… it’s even better when these kids end up with something just spectacular. You know it’s going to have them hooked for life....
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Fishing Guide Lands Monster 10-Foot, 500-Pound Sturgeon Thought to Be 100 Years Old

A fishing guide caught an amazing sight recently on British Columbia’s Fraser River in Chilliwack. The impressive catch from March 6 is one the guide will never forget. Weighing in at what is estimated to be a shocking 500 to 600 pounds and measuring as much as 10-feet long, this sturgeon is no doubt breaking records across the board. Based on the stats he was able to collect before releasing the sturgeon back into the water, the fishing guide was able to estimate the massive sturgeon to be as many as 100 years old.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Gray Whale#Mexico#Ap#Noaa
insideedition.com

Gayle Stewart, Missing Nevada Woman Found Stranded on Steep Slope, Has Disappeared Again, Authorities Say

A missing Nevada woman who was found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has disappeared again, authorities said. Gayle Stewart, 64, was reported missing March 14, one month after vanishing in February, the National Park Service said in a statement. Searchers have been scouring Lake Mead National Recreation Area, where the Reno woman was taking photographs, the park service said.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
natureworldnews.com

Group of Great White Sharks Spotted Hunting Together in a ‘Kill Zone’

With research scientists observing the wild animals protruding along with one another, great white sharks have already been observed infiltrating the expansion of the sea area and preparing for prey, simultaneously, in a kill zone nearby the Mexico's Guadalupe Inland Sea. A few other great whites were reported frittering away...
WILDLIFE
Outsider.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Moose Charges at Alaskan Snowmobiler in Wild Footage

You have to keep your eyes peeled when you’re out in the great outdoors. For instance, you might find yourself on a snowmobile in Alaska when you encounter an angry moose. No, seriously, as this Alaskan snowmobiler caught on video a moose as he charges at him in some really wild footage.
ALASKA STATE
Yana Bostongirl

A Mysterious Log that Vertically Floats Unanchored at Crater Lake

Described as one of the great wonders of Oregon and the deepest lake in the United States, Crater Lake is also known for its mysteries. One of them is that of an ancient log that mysteriously manages to float upright despite being unanchored. According to an article on travelmedford.com, this hemlock stump dubbed the "Old Man" has baffled scientists and visitors for over a century.
IFLScience

Fanged Skull Of An Ancient Predatory Whale Found In Peru's Ocucaje Desert

Whale, predator, and desert aren’t exactly three words you expect to find in the same sentence, but it all starts to make more sense when you realize the deadly marine mammal in question is 36 million years old. The discovery of a basilosaurus's skull in the Ocucaje Desert in Peru is evidence of the region’s history, having once been a shallow sea home to primitive sea mammals.
WILDLIFE
WWEEK

A Rare Sand Dune-Dwelling Plant in Southern Oregon May Soon Be Protected by the Endangered Species Act

A rare plant that grows in the coastal dunes of Southern Oregon may soon be listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. This week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service made an official proposal to protect the sand dune phacelia, which is now only found in Coos and Curry counties as well as Del Norte County in Northern California. The agency is also seeking to designate 252 acres in those areas as critical habitat for the species.
COOS COUNTY, OR
WSAV News 3

Coast Guard rescues stranded kayakers from Little Tybee Island

LITTLE TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Four kayakers are now safe after being rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Little Tybee Island on Saturday. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah watchstanders sent a message from one of the kayaker’s wife to Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders just before 3 p.m. on Saturday saying that four […]
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

839K+
Followers
412K+
Post
380M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy