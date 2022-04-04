ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volvo sees continued growth of electrified cars in March

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

MAHWAH, NJ (AP) — March sales of Volvo electric and plug-in hybrid cars in the U.S. were up 92 percent over the same period last year with 9,428 cars sold overall despite continued supply constraints and other industry challenges, Volvo Car USA reported today.

The company’s Recharge models (EVs and PHEVs) represented nearly 26 percent of total March sales nationwide, led by the company’s SUVs and crossovers. In California, Recharge sales were up 75 percent, and accounted for more than 54 percent of total sales over the same period last year.

The Volvo Car Americas region reported a total of 11,766 cars sold in March, down 5.2 percent from the same period last year. Volvo Car Canada saw a nearly 206 percent growth in Recharge sales and an overall sales increase of 0.5 percent year-over-year. More than 60 percent of sales in Latin America were of Recharge models. A total of 3,598 Recharge models were sold in the Americas region representing 30.6 percent of total volume.

“Within a challenging landscape across the Americas we close out the first quarter on an electrified high note,” said Anders Gustafsson,Senior Vice President, Volvo Car Americas and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA. “Demand for Volvo cars remains strong and we are confident that consumers will continue to make the switch to electrified products and keep Volvo at the top of their consideration list.”

