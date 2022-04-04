ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Democrat Diego Rodriguez drops out of AZ attorney general race

knau.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrat Diego Rodriguez dropped out of the race for Arizona attorney general Friday, leaving former Corporation Commissioner Kris Mayes as the only Democrat in the contest. Rodriguez announced his...

www.knau.org

Comments / 0

Related
San Antonio Current

Both candidates in Democratic runoff for Texas Attorney General reiterate call to legalize cannabis

As the May 24 runoff approaches, both Democrats in the runoff for Texas Attorney General have doubled down on their promises to legalize cannabis in the state. Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski made it clear in the runup to the primary that they're in favor of legalization, and in the past few days both have taken to Twitter make sure voters know where they stand.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Democrat Abby Broyles drops out of race for 5th District

Democrat Abby Broyles, who drew national attention after admitting she blacked out at a sleepover for middle-school aged girls and vomited in a clothes hamper, announced Thursday she's dropping out of the race for Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District.Broyles, 32, said in a statement that she is receiving treatment for anxiety and alcohol dependency following the incident at the sleepover and, later, an attempt to take her own life by drinking alcohol and taking sleeping pills.“On the morning of March 2nd, I made the attempt to take my life, but thankfully, God had greater plans for me," Broyles said. “I...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Gould
Person
Janet Napolitano
World Economic Forum

Second-largest U.S. reservoir falls to historic lows

An ongoing megadrought in the Western U.S. has caused the country’s second-largest reservoir, Lake Powell, to drop its lowest level since it was filled over 50 years ago. The situation is threatening supplies of water and hydroelectric energy to millions of people. The climate crisis has made the drought...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC4

Border Patrol separates Utah family fleeing Ukraine

On March 31st at 6pm PST US border enforcement detained Ukrainian refugee Ganna (pronounced Anna) Harrison as she attempted to cross over the border from Tijuana, Mexico. Ganna was separated from her husband Brad Harrison and daughter Sofiya Harrison, both US citizens who were admitted access to the United States.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

1st execution in Arizona in nearly 8 years set for May 11

The Arizona Supreme Court issued an execution warrant Thursday for a death-row prisoner in what would be the state’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years.The state's highest court set a May 11 execution date for Clarence Dixon, who was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1977 killing of a college student. The last time Arizona used the death penalty was in July 2014, when Joseph Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours in an execution that his lawyers said had been botched.Dixon has 20 days to decide whether to...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Arizona Attorney General#Corporation#Democratic#Arizona State University#Republican#Ag
NBCMontana

Montana attorney general signs on to warning letter for DirecTV

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Thursday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton -- along with Montana’s AG Austin Knudsen and the AGs of Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and South Carolina -- sent a letter to DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow. They called the company’s decision to not renew its contract with One America...
MONTANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Garza, Jaworski advance to May 24 runoff in Democratic primary for Texas attorney general

Rochelle Garza and Joe Jaworski advanced from the March 1 Democratic primary for Texas attorney general when third-place finisher Lee Merritt conceded his spot in the runoff on March 10. Garza finished first in the primary with 43.0% of the vote and Jaworski received 19.7%. Merritt finished in third place with 19.4%, Mike Fields was fourth with 12.3%, and S. T-Bone Raynor was fifth with 5.5%.
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

US Attorney General Bats For Transparency In Information Disclosures

The United States attorney general Merrick Garland has ordered federal agencies to deploy more transparency while dealing with Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, the Wall Street Journal reported. Garland said that information release should not be held back unless there is a “foreseeable harm or legal bar to disclosure.”...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Vice

Nearly Half of Republicans Now Think Top Democrats Are Running Pedophile Cabals

Almost half of Republicans and more than half of Trump 2020 voters think top Democrats are involved in pedophilia cabals, a recent YouGov poll found. While just 14 percent of respondents of all parties said that they have a somewhat or very favorable view of QAnon, including 16 percent of Republicans, the core tenet of the QAnon conspiracy theory has thoroughly infiltrated the GOP. The survey found that 30% of respondents said it’s true that “top Democrats are involved in elite child sex-trafficking rings,” and that the more conservative respondents were, the more likely they were to believe that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kmvt

Idaho Attorney General issues statement in Bundy controversy

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden released a statement Friday evening in regards to the controversy surrounding Ammon Bundy and a child of a family friend. In the statement released to KMVT, Wasden said:. “As provided by law, Idaho’s child protection system has helped protect thousands...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy