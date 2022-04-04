US-Spec 2023 Honda HR-V Debuts Its Upscale New Look

An old-school small-block 350 V-8, like the one found in numerous 1969 Camaros, put out some pretty stout horsepower numbers for its day. Of course, the key qualifier there was the "for its day" part. You see, it's 2022 and what was impressive in the 1960s is nearly entry level performance these days. The aftermarket makes it easy to up the power output, but sometimes a hot-rodder wants their ride to keep its factory look. Well then, the solution here is a stroker kit and a healthy cam. This worked-over 350-inch small-block is destined for a restored 1969 Camaro, and Westech's Steve Brule thought we would like to see how just a few performance tweaks can add a lot of fun to an outwardly stock small block Chevy.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO