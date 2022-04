Now 51 years into its journey toward dominion over the retail java business, Seattle-based coffee giant Starbucks now had over 32,000 stores in September 2020 (via Vetted Biz). Only about half were owned and run by Starbucks itself, with a total of 10,109 company-owned stores currently operating in the U.S. The remaining 6,528 were owned and run by licensees, i.e., individual operators who acquired a license to use the Starbucks name to sell Starbucks products but who are not contractually obliged to "follow any specific business plan or rules." This is important to understand when thinking about the current campaign by Starbucks employees to unionize because only employees of company-owned locations are considered Starbucks employees.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO