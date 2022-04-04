ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Library study finds ‘challenged’ books soared in 2021

By HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, has never been so busy. “A year ago, we might have been receiving one, maybe two reports a day about a book being challenged at a library. And usually those calls would be for guidance...

