Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, April 4th

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A former Cherokee County E911 operator was arrested after a SLED investigation, according to Renée Wunderlich from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED agents arrested former Cherokee County E911 operator Leslie Renee Stanford, 31, on Friday for public official use or disclosure of...
TOWN OF HIXTON (JACKSON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase Monday night in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 53-year-old Robert Wilkinson of Fairchild was going as fast as 99 miles per hour during the chase, according to court documents filed with charges.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — A judge declared a mistrial on Tuesday for the capital murder case related to the 2018 shooting death of a Cherokee County teen due to evidence issues. Cody Ray Roberts, of Rusk, is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 18-year-old Trevor...
• Joshua Bristow, 40, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. • Jeramy Kelly, 44, of the 2300 block of Ford Avenue, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (meth). • Justin Weatherholt, 36, of the 2600 block of Lancaster, was charged Friday with...
The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cullman County man was convicted of aggravated stalking a woman and using tracking devices on her car even after a protection order was issued. On Tuesday, a jury found John Michael Cosper, Jr. guilty on two counts of second-degree aggravated stalking and one count of violating a protection from […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alabama mechanic was crushed to death at a Georgia car dealership when a truck he was working on suddenly accelerated and pinned him to a wall, according to WTVM. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The deadly accident happened at...
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia father has been convicted of throwing of throwing his 7-week-old son across the room, breaking 22 of the child’s bones and fracturing his skull. Michael Neal Stewart, 35, of Rock Spring, Georgia, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison with the...
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person was killed in a crash in Cherokee County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to troopers, the crash happened at 7:48 p.m. on Baker Road on Thursday, March 17. Troopers say a pickup truck was traveling south on Baker Road and...
CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in Canton. CCSO says it appears a murder-suicide happened around 5:45 p.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Bridge Mill Avenue in the Bridge Mill Subdivision. Deputies arrived and found two people dead inside the home. They say right now it appears a 57-year-old father shot and killed his 19-year-old daughter and then took his own life.
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County woman was shot and killed by her husband in an apparent murder-suicide incident earlier this week, according to authorities. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Martha Chardavoyne Athon, 59, and her husband, James “Jay” William Athon Jr., 54, of Lawrence County, were found dead in their home on Sunday. The victim’s identities were released Friday by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the two men killed in a Sunday murder-suicide. Jason Gray, 45, of Moulton was murdered in the shooting that took place at the Quality Inn about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Chunn said. The other man who died in the incident has been identified as...
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department issued a press release on their Facebook page about a sudden uptick with cocaine related overdoses. In the past 24 hours they have received 10 overdose calls with one leading to death.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Blue Spring Road after 9 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrested 22-year-old Treyvon Young and charged him with Second degree Domestic Violence and Discharging Firearm into occupied dwelling. Officers say one woman was left injured after the...
UPDATED: (April 04, 2022, 6:10 a.m.) – According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:15 Sunday night. Troopers said Jose Carcamo Elvir, 42, of Alabama was traveling south in the inside lane of Highway 331. Troopers said he rear-ended two different cars, which caused a chain reaction, and several cars to collide […]
