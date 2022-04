Spring is wild turkey mating season, and according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), wild turkeys occur in healthy numbers throughout the state and provide sustainable hunting opportunities. The 2022 spring wild turkey season opens in two areas: south of State Road 70 from March 5 - April 10 outside of the wild mating season, and north of State Road 70, from March 19 - April 24. Before hunters plan to take part in the opportunity, the FWC encourages people to follow up on the wild mating season guidelines.

