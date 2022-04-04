ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Thousands of canceled and delayed flights frustrate flyers over the weekend

By CHRISTINA VITALE, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJAR) — Frustrated flyers are dealing with the impact of thousands of flight delays and cancellations over the weekend. More than 3,000 U.S. flights were canceled over the weekend and thousands...

turnto10.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Southwest Airlines apologizes for delays and cancellations of nearly 2,000 flights blaming 'technology issues' as thousands of people are affected across US

Flights with Southwest Airlines were subject to nearly 2,000 delays or cancellations throughout Saturday, with the company blaming it on a failure of its IT systems. As of 9 p.m., FlightAware.com showed there had been 470 cancellations over the course of Saturday with 1,438 delays - about 40 percent of all flights flown.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
Thrillist

JetBlue Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring travel is nearly back to pre-pandemic rates, according to the TSA. As more and more people return to air travel, it might get harder to find affordable flights. But, JetBlue has you covered for all your springtime travel, with a flight sale offering one-way tickets starting at just $44.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WESH

Hundreds stranded at OIA after multiple flight cancellations, delays

ORLANDO, Fla. — Severe storms, staffing shortages and traffic left hundreds of people stranded at Orlando International Airport throughout the weekend and into Monday. Multiple flights have been canceled. "The delay was frustrating. Now that we know we're here, we're OK," Elaine Merkel said. "We just walked in, looked...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Airlines#U S Airlines#Flyers#Frontier Airlines#Wjar#Ap#Logan International
MyNorthwest

Alaska Airlines cancels at least 71 Sea-Tac flights as pilots picket over ‘work rules frozen in time’

Alaska Airlines pilots have been working without a contract for three years, and some of them are staging walkouts along the West Coast. Soon, there will be pickets in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Anchorage, and already, the airline has been forced to cancel flights. At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport alone, at least 71 flights combined between arrivals and departures have been cancelled as of early Friday. More than 120 Alaska flights have been canceled company-wide.
FOXBusiness

Delta pilots land safely after cockpit windshield cracks

Delta Air Lines pilots on Thursday decided to land their jet after its cockpit windshield shattered above 30,000 feet. The crew told passengers on Flight 760, originally headed from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C., to remain calm until landing. AUSTIN AIRPORT SENDS OUT FUEL SHORTAGE ALERT AMID 'INCREASED FLIGHT...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Air Travel
The Independent

Passengers left ‘stranded’ for days at Heathrow by technical glitch

Travellers at Heathrow continue to be affected by long delays caused by a technical issue with British Airways.One passenger who is currently stranded at the airport told the PA news agency it will be two days before she is provided with a new flight.Michelle Heinrich, a student and translator from Germany who lives in Coventry, had been due to fly to Germany at 5.40pm on Wednesday. She said problems had started as early as 2.40pm when passengers tried to check in and drop bags off.When the gate number was due to be announced, passengers were instead told the flight was...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

Tough Weekend: Southwest & Alaska Passengers Battle Flight Schedule Woes

The weekend of April 2-3 would become a disruptive one for a significant percentage of airline passengers booked with Alaska, JetBlue, and Southwest. For Alaska, an informational picketing by the Alaska Airlines chapter of the Air Line Pilots Association, with pilots unwilling to fly additional flights on contract-granted time off to backfill pilot slots, lead to a chain reaction of cancellations on the US West Coast.
tripsavvy.com

JetBlue to Start Flying Nonstop Routes From Boston to London

JetBlue is about to make it a lot easier for New Englanders to travel across the pond. Starting this summer, the New York-based airline will begin offering daily nonstop service between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and two of London's biggest airports: London Gatwick Airport (LGW) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR). Flights to the former will launch on July 19, while flights to the latter will kick off on Aug. 22.
BOSTON, MA
BBC

Manchester Airport: Passengers swapping flights to avoid delays

Passengers say they are trying to swap flights to avoid the ongoing "chaos" and long queues at Manchester Airport. Raj Singh, who is due to travel in two weeks, changed his flights to depart from Luton after a recent delay left him with "zero confidence". Frequent flyer Ashlee Mew, 24,...
LIFESTYLE
WOKV

German airport strike causes flight cancellations, delays

BERLIN — (AP) — More than 1,000 security personnel walked off their jobs Monday at airports across Germany, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays. Security staffers at airports in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hannover and elsewhere began their one-day strike at midnight to press for higher wages, German news agency dpa reported.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.British Airways and easyJet have both axe hundreds of services over the last few days, largely citing staff shortages caused by sickness and a need to ramp up recruitment amid a renewed surge in demand for travel.On Wednesday The Independent calculates that British Airways has cancelled 54 short-haul flights to and from its main hub, London Heathrow. This does not include “long-term” cancellations such as links with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Manchester Airport: Travellers miss flights amid chaos

Travellers have criticised the ongoing "chaos" at Manchester Airport after several missed their flights following staff shortages. One woman missed a flight to see her mum for the first time since lockdown despite queuing for three hours. Donna Mayfield said the situation was "horrendous", while another traveller saw "customers and...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy