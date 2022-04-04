Thousands of canceled and delayed flights frustrate flyers over the weekend

Travellers at Heathrow continue to be affected by long delays caused by a technical issue with British Airways.One passenger who is currently stranded at the airport told the PA news agency it will be two days before she is provided with a new flight.Michelle Heinrich, a student and translator from Germany who lives in Coventry, had been due to fly to Germany at 5.40pm on Wednesday. She said problems had started as early as 2.40pm when passengers tried to check in and drop bags off.When the gate number was due to be announced, passengers were instead told the flight was...

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO