Thousands of canceled and delayed flights frustrate flyers over the weekend

Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.British Airways and easyJet have both axe hundreds of services over the last few days, largely citing staff shortages caused by sickness and a need to ramp up recruitment amid a renewed surge in demand for travel.On Wednesday The Independent calculates that British Airways has cancelled 54 short-haul flights to and from its main hub, London Heathrow. This does not include “long-term” cancellations such as links with...
Comments / 0